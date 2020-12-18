ComputerTalk for The Pharmacist 2020 Health-Systems Buyers Guide Available Online

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ComputerTalk for the Pharmacist is pleased to announce its 2020 Health Systems Buyers Guide is now available in a robust digital platform, giving hospital pharmacy directors and C-Suite decision makers easy access to information about systems and services that will improve the clinical, financial, and workflow of the pharmacy.

ComputerTalk For The Pharmacist 2020 Health-System Buyers Guide

"ComputerTalk provides an in-depth resources on the latest systems and services available to hospital pharmacists," says ComputerTalk CEO and Publisher Bill Lockwood. "Pharmacy is dependent on the use of computer technology for increasing the productivity of the pharmacy."

The vendor profiles include pharmacy management systems, claims processing networks, inventory management, point of sale, 340B management, robotic dispensing and more. The Buyers Guide has valuable information about each vendor in an easy-to-read format, with downloadable PDFs of profiles and access to tables offering at-a-glance summary of key details.

"Vendors showcase the products that provide money-saving efficiency and improve patient safety," says Lockwood.

The Buyers Guide area also includes health-system focused content, including:

" Tools and Tech for Pharmacists to Support Transitions of Care "

Today's patients are likely to experience transitions of care in terms of health-care locations and providers. And in these transitions, there are many variables that must be considered and attended to in order to achieve the best outcomes for patients, minimize readmissions, and control costs.

" " Technology Investment Means New Roles for Hospital Pharmacists "

As technology continues to break down walls between the providers and the pharmacy, pharmacists are finding themselves with the ability to integrate with the care team and participate in patient-care.

" " Inactive Ingredients and Drug Therapy Safety "

System quality measures are primarily, but not exclusively, based on the drug's active ingredient(s). An increasing demand now exists to assess the safety of inactive ingredients. This becomes even more critical with the increase in polypharmacy and its associated risks, especially in the elderly and the immunocompromised populations.

Covering pharmacy technology for 40 years, ComputerTalk is the only media outlet dedicated to technology, with a digital platform added to provide a synergistic complement to the print version.

