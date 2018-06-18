Computerworld names Connectria to 2018 list of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

"It is an honor to be named to Computerworld's 2018 list of 100 Best Places to Work in IT for the fifth time in as many years," noted Rich Waidmann, Connectria President and CEO. "For over twenty years, Connectria has been a consistent force as a Technology Solution Provider and a great complement to resellers, integrators and consultants looking for a highly skilled and trustworthy partner who can deliver comprehensive cloud solutions to their customers."

At Connectria, we all work for the same boss: The Customer. We've established our unique, "No Jerks" culture, where every individual goes "the extra mile" to take care of our customers ensuring that everything we do, every decision we make, is grounded on honesty, sincerity and integrity, and is designed to fulfill our mission of providing an unparalleled level of service.

"Over the past couple of years, we've seen an already tight market for tech talent get even tighter," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Computerworld's 2018 Best Places to Work in IT list illustrates that the companies that offer the best working environments aren't satisfied with rolling out one or two initiatives. They seek an edge in the talent marketplace through a combination of good salaries, great benefits, ready access to training, and the deployment of cutting-edge technologies. They recognize that the top tech talent can easily move to the organization that respects them best, and they are determined to be that organization."

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by IDG's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of lT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

About Connectria

Connectria provides cloud hosting, remote monitoring and compliant cloud security solutions and services to more than 1,000 global customers – from Fortune 100 enterprises to medium and small businesses. Working as an extension of each customer's IT team, we deliver technology-agnostic solutions consistently and rapidly with depth and breadth of engineering expertise, scalable solutions, and speed to market. Our flexible terms, straight-forward pricing and custom solutions make it easy to do business with Connectria. As we say, at our company, "No Jerks Allowed®": our culture of unwavering employee commitment to treat every customer with a relentless focus on satisfaction based on integrity.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

Follow Computerworld on Twitter: @Computerworld #CWBestPlaces

Follow IDG on Twitter: @IDGWorld

Follow Computerworld on LinkedIn

Follow Computerworld on Facebook

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/computerworld-names-connectria-to-2018-list-of-100-best-places-to-work-in-it-300667694.html

SOURCE Connectria

Related Links

https://www.connectria.com

