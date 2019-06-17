Computerworld names Connectria to 2019 list of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

ST. LOUIS, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDG's Computerworld (http://www.computerworld.com) announces Connectria as a 2019 Best Places to Work in IT, one of 100 top organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits and compensation. Organizations will be included in coverage on Computerworld.com along with results from the 2019 Best Places to Work in IT survey.

"It is an honor to be named to Computerworld's 2019 list of 100 Best Places to Work in IT for the sixth time in as many years," noted Rich Waidmann, Connectria President and CEO. "For over twenty years, Connectria has been a consistent force as a Technology Solution Provider and a great complement to resellers, integrators and consultants looking for a highly skilled and trustworthy partner who can deliver comprehensive cloud solutions to their customers."

At Connectria, we all work for the same boss: The Customer. We've established our unique, "No Jerks" culture, where every individual goes "the extra mile" to take care of our customers ensuring that everything we do, every decision we make, is grounded on honesty, sincerity and integrity, and is designed to fulfill our mission of providing an unparalleled level of service.

"The market for IT talent remains very tight, and employers continue to focus on finding and holding on to the best people," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Our 2019 survey shows again that the Best Places to Work in IT are dynamic organizations that provide top pay and a broad array of programs and benefits designed to make them attractive places to work. Many show that they have a commitment to training, to diversity and to improved communication and teamwork."

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by IDG's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of lT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

From Fortune 100 enterprises to medium and small businesses, Connectria provides managed cloud, managed services, and compliant cloud security solutions to more than 1,000 global customers. Working as an extension of each customer's IT team, we deliver technology-agnostic solutions consistently, with depth and breadth of engineering expertise, scalable solutions, and speed to market. Our "No Jerks Allowed®" philosophy includes flexible terms, straight-forward pricing, and custom solutions. With a culture based on integrity and an unwavering employee commitment to treating every customer with a relentless focus on satisfaction, it's easy to do business with Connectria.

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc.. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

