Computerworld Names Enova International to 2018 List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

"Enova is a tech company, and the talent and expertise of our technical team members is critical to our success. We think a lot about culture — one where people can thrive, are engaged and feel challenged," said John Higginson, Enova's CTO. "It's not just about a great work environment or things like free food and perks — although those are certainly appreciated. People come to Enova because they can do great work and have opportunities to continue to learn, whether they're exploring a new coding language, spending time with different parts of the business or doing a deep dive into a passion project."

Over the past two years, Enova's leadership has focused on crafting an Awesome Place to Work where the culture is mission-and-values-driven. Team members work both independently and collaboratively to fulfill Enova's mission of helping hardworking people get access to trustworthy credit — and to drive impactful results by operating as owners.

Enova's leaders are challenged to help their team members learn and grow, and Enova provides several tools and programs to support this. The Tech Exchange program gives engineers one month to set aside their day job and learn a different skill within the organization. Weekly Enova Talks provide opportunities for team members to share interesting work and ideas. And sponsored conference attendance and a fully-stocked Learning Library help employees keep up-to-date on the latest developments in their fields.

Other perks and offerings include tuition reimbursement, sabbaticals, shadowing opportunities, a mentoring program, functional skill and emotional intelligence training courses, diversity and inclusion programming, on-demand coaching office hours, innovative charitable giving and volunteering opportunities and employees' choice of software and hardware.

"Over the past couple of years, we've seen an already tight market for tech talent get even tighter," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Computerworld's 2018 Best Places to Work in IT list illustrates that the companies that offer the best working environments aren't satisfied with rolling out one or two initiatives. They seek an edge in the talent marketplace through a combination of good salaries, great benefits, ready access to training and the deployment of cutting-edge technologies. They recognize that the top tech talent can easily move to the organization that respects them best, and they are determined to be that organization."

More information, including Enova's company profile and results of the 2018 Best Places to Work in IT survey, can be found on Computerworld.com. Open career opportunities are available at https://www.enova.com/careers/.

