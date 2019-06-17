Computerworld Names Enova to 2019 List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

CHICAGO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International has been selected as one of IDG's Computerworld 2019 Best Places to Work in IT, listed among 100 of the top organizations to engage their IT teams with challenging work while providing great benefits, culture and compensation. Employee responses from IT Team members coupled with company data ranked Enova number six among midsize organizations. Computerworld also named Enova the sixth best company overall for career development. This marks seven consecutive years that Enova has been named to the list, a recognition of the company's efforts to invest in the growth and success of its talented team members.

"It's an honor to be included once again among the top 100 places to work in IT," said John Higginson, Enova's CTO. "Building online products that help hardworking people get access to fast, trustworthy credit comes with plenty of challenging work to tackle and interesting problems to solve — which is something our team members love about Enova. We work to foster team members' growth and success by providing the right tools and learning opportunities, and by cultivating an environment where people feel empowered to find the best answer."

As a mission-and-values-driven organization, Enova encourages team members to contribute new ideas and take on impactful, challenging projects that help the company close the world's credit gap. Individuals at all levels are emboldened to speak up and challenge assumptions, so the team can reach the best answer when pushing projects to the finish line.

To support team members in their success and career growth, Enova offers several learning and development opportunities. Through the Tech Exchange Program, team members can take time away from their usual roles for a month to get hands-on experience acquiring new skills within a different department. Weekly Tech Talks, the Learning Library and sponsored conference attendance enable team members to keep abreast of the latest technology trends and tools. Enova's Baseline onboarding training program ensures new hires have the core knowledge needed to be successful in their roles.

Team members can continue their education with offerings such as tuition reimbursement, functional skill and emotional intelligence training courses, on-demand coaching office hours, shadowing opportunities and a mentoring program. And when it's time to recharge, perks like Enova's sabbatical program, volunteering opportunities and Summer Hours are available.

Enova believes in the power of a diverse workforce and actively builds an inclusive environment where everyone can bring their best selves to work. Enova's Diversity Council and Women @ Enova employee resource group showcase the unique backgrounds and perspectives of all Enova employees and provide opportunities for open discussion and dialogue. Enova's commitment to tech diversity goes beyond the company walls, and Women @ Enova founded the Chicago Women in Technology Conference (ChiWiTCon) in 2016 to bring to the forefront the achievements and aspirations of female technologists. Additionally, Enova teams up with diverse organizations across Chicago to host meetups and workshops.

"The market for IT talent remains very tight, and employers continue to focus on finding and holding on to the best people," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Our 2019 survey shows again that the Best Places to Work in IT are dynamic organizations that provide top pay and a broad array of programs and benefits designed to make them attractive places to work. Many show that they have a commitment to training, to diversity and to improved communication and teamwork."

More information, including full results of the 2019 Best Places to Work in IT survey, can be found on Computerworld.com . Open career opportunities are available at https://www.enova.com/careers/ .

About Enova

Enova (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 5 million customers around the globe with access to more than $20 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit®, On Stride Financial®, QuickQuid® and Simplic®; two brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital® and The Business Backer®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com .

About the Best Places to Work in IT list

The Best Places to Work in Information Technology (IT) list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by IDG's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website ( www.computerworld.com ), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com .

