Computerworld names Fannie Mae to 2018 list of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

"Our developers, coders, engineers, and other technology professionals are delivering the 21st century products and tools our customers need," said Kimberly Johnson, Chief Operating Officer, Fannie Mae. "Fannie Mae's vital mission - to provide access to reliable, affordable mortgage financing in all markets at all times - is enabled by our employees in IT, whose work is transforming the housing market every day. We are continually focused on making it faster and simpler to get a mortgage."

The technology teams at Fannie Mae are driving innovation across the industry through new services, solutions, and Agile methods for designing and developing those solutions. Fannie Mae invests a great deal of time, energy, and resources into giving employees the tools and training they need to develop the technologies necessary to simplify the mortgage process and provide a better overall experience for our customers and home buyers. This includes building partnerships with leading organizations dedicated to developing the diverse leaders of tomorrow, including: Hispanic IT Executive Council, IT Senior Management Forum, Women in Technology, and Ascend. And we are leaders in Agile and DevOps.

"Over the past couple of years, we've seen an already tight market for tech talent get even tighter," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Computerworld's 2018 Best Places to Work in IT list illustrates that the companies that offer the best working environments aren't satisfied with rolling out one or two initiatives. They seek an edge in the talent marketplace through a combination of good salaries, great benefits, ready access to training, and the deployment of cutting-edge technologies. They recognize that the top tech talent can easily move to the organization that respects them best, and they are determined to be that organization."

Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of lT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings. The employers in the Best Places list are ranked by company size: Large organizations have 5,000 or more U.S. employees; Midsize have between 1,001 and 4,999 U.S. employees; and small organizations employ 1,000 or fewer U.S. workers

To view the complete 2018 list, visit https://www.computerworld.com/article/3279887/it-careers/best-places-to-work-in-it-2018.html.

To learn more about Fannie Mae's most recent awards and achievements, visit http://www.fanniemae.com/portal/about-fm/awards-achievements.html.

