Computerworld Names MSC Industrial Supply Co. to 2018 List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

"Being recognized by Computerworld as a Best Place to Work in IT for the second year in a row is wonderful acknowledgment that our efforts to attract and retain top IT talent are working. We are gratified to be considered among the best in providing our IT associates ongoing learning and development opportunities to grow their careers in a fun and rewarding environment," said Charlie Bonomo, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer for MSC. "The ranking also serves to recognize the many contributions and accomplishments of our diverse workforce of outstanding and engaged IT professionals and all of our associates across the organization who help make MSC a top workplace."

MSC's continual investment in IT solutions leverages custom-developed applications, best-of-breed commercial software and the latest technology like cloud computing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics, Bonomo said.

"Over the past couple of years, we've seen an already tight market for tech talent get even tighter," said Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis. "Computerworld's 2018 Best Places to Work in IT list illustrates that the companies that offer the best working environments aren't satisfied with rolling out one or two initiatives. They seek an edge in the talent marketplace through a combination of good salaries, great benefits, ready access to training, and the deployment of cutting-edge technologies. They recognize that the top tech talent can easily move to the organization that respects them best, and they are determined to be that organization."

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by IDG's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of lT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

About MSC

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE: MSM) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with more than 1.5 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from more than 75 years of working with customers across industries.

Our experienced team of more than 6,500 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses – from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow.

For more information on MSC, please visit mscdirect.com.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

