Computerworld names Paramount Software Solutions to 2018 list of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

"It is a moment of honor for us to have been recognized by Computerworld – an esteemed magazine in the IT world. Paramount believes in nurturing IT talents by giving them the opportunity to be creative problem solvers when it comes to dealing with technical problems that affect business. We engage our technical team actively from the proposal stage to conceptualizing POCs, and implementation of projects, so they can share their knowledge, and understanding along with the business team and work harmoniously to achieve the core objective of our business – customer satisfaction," said Pramod Sajja, CEO & President, Paramount Software Solutions. "I thank the entire team for sharing their experience and feedback through this survey that helped Computerworld to assess us. It helps us tremendously to continue our efforts to get better and excel."

Paramount is one of the few organizations to follow the Holacracy style of management that encourages self-management and focus on role rather than the designation. The company has a flat-management structure that cuts bureaucracy and makes the decision-making faster which is crucial for any IT project. The company also adheres to the processes and practices as per the ISO 9001:2015 standards, for its IT practices, and day to day operations. Paramount recently got the ISO 9001: 2015 certification as well for the efforts.

"Over the past couple of years, we've seen an already tight market for tech talent get even tighter," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Computerworld's 2018 Best Places to Work in IT list illustrates that the companies that offer the best working environments aren't satisfied with rolling out one or two initiatives. They seek an edge in the talent marketplace through a combination of good salaries, great benefits, ready access to training, and the deployment of cutting-edge technologies. They recognize that the top tech talent can easily move to the organization that respects them best, and they are determined to be that organization."

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by IDG's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training, and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

About Paramount Software Solutions

Founded in 1997, Paramount Software Solutions is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, and offers technical and IT recruiting solutions & services in the commercial and public sector. Paramount has developed time-tested methodologies in its dynamic approach towards its solutions offerings that ensure high-quality client deliverables. Paramount has been the recipient of many prestigious recognitions, including the INC.5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, Best and The Brightest Companies to Work for® – Atlanta & National, Fast 100 Asian American Companies (US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce), Atlanta Business Chronicle's Best Places to Work and many more. The company has over 200 employees based in the United States, with a diverse range of technical specializations. For more information visit www.paramountsoft.net.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create a business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

Media Contact

Mahua Chatterjee

Marketing Communications

Paramount Software Solutions

P: 770.857.8348 I email: mahua@paramountsoft.net

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/computerworld-names-paramount-software-solutions-to-2018-list-of-100-best-places-to-work-in-it-300671821.html

SOURCE Paramount Software Solutions

Related Links

http://www.paramountsoft.net

