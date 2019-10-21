Computex 2019: Observations of Analysts - 5G Multi-access Edge Computing, 5G PCs, New 5G Routers, Ultra-fast 5G Networking and XR Smart Apps, CBRS, BTS, and 5G SoC

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Observations on 5G Industry Developments From Computex 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Computex 2019 expo, held between May 28 and June 1 in Taipei, highlighted six major trends that have the potential to transform the 5G industry as it enters its first year of commercialization. These are: 5G edge computing, 5G-connected notebooks, new 5G routers, fast 5G networking with XR (Mixed Reality) smart apps, and CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) with small BTS (Base Transceiver Station) and 5G SoC (System on Chip).

List of Topics

Observations of analysts from Computex 2019, touching on 5G Multi-access edge computing, 5G PCs, new 5G routers, ultra-fast 5G networking and XR smart apps, CBRS, BTS, and 5G SoC.

Key Topics Covered:



1. 5G Market Development

2. Observations from Computex 2019

2.1 5G Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC)

2.2 5G PCs

2.3 New 5G Routers

2.4 Ultra-fast 5G networking and XR Smart Apps

2.5 Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and Small Cell Base Transceiver Stations (BTS)

2.6 5G SoCs

Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Alpha Networks

Askey

Chunghwa Telecom

Compal

Gemtek

Jorjin

Lenovo

MediaTek

Qualcomm

Quanta

SK Telecom

Wistro

