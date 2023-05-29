COMPUTEX 2023 Global Press Conference

Domestic and International Technology Giants Gather for Technological Innovation Energy

TAIPEI, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2023 opens tomorrow, May 30, in Hall 1 and Hall 2 of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, gathering over 1,000 manufacturers from 26 different countries/regions, using 3,000 booths. In addition, the organizers, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA) held a global press conference today to welcome the worldwide technological innovation energy to Taiwan. This is the first in-person global press conference to connect with world media since the pandemic.

COMPUTEX 2023 opens tomorrow, May 30, at Hall 1 & 2 of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. In addition, the organizers, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA) held a global press conference today (29) to welcome the worldwide technological innovation energy to Taiwan. From left to right is Paul Peng, Chairman of the Taipei Computer Association and James Huang, Chairman of TAITRA.
TAITRA Chairman, James Huang, indicated, "Computing drives the rise of artificial intelligence. The wave of AI affects human life in countless ways and rapidly changes our way of life. This year, the COMPUTEX theme is "Together we create", bringing together futuristic technology solutions, and becoming a global-leading technology event that attracts industry decision-makers and startups."

Paul Peng, Chairman of the Taipei Computer Association, said: "Recently, there has been a surge of global attention in the application of artificial intelligence, which has also driven the procurement demand for "HPC" and various AI applications. Taiwan is a key place for the world's development of semiconductors. The strengths and advantages of Taiwan's ICT industry are the combination of engineering technology, mass production capabilities, and timely delivery to meet the needs of global buyers."

Exciting and Diverse Activities Successfully Interpret the 6 Main Topics of the Exhibition

COMPUTEX focuses on cross-generation technological innovations and industry hot issues, emphasizing six main topics: high-performance computing, artificial intelligence application, next-gen connectivity, hyperreality, innovations and startups, and sustainability. The highly anticipated COMPUTEX keynote speakers include Jensen Huang, the Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, Alex Katouzian, SVP & GM, Mobile, Compute, XR (MCX), and Kedar Kondap, SVP and GM, Compute and Gaming from Qualcomm, Rafael Sotomayor, EVP and GM, Secure Connected Edge from NXP Semiconductors, Jason Chen, Chairman & CEO of Acer, and Charles Liang, Founder, President and CEO of Supermicro, and other leading companies.

The COMPUTEX Forum speakers were invited to discuss key technology topics such as metaverse, semiconductors, and sustainable developments. The speaker lineup includes senior executives and expert representatives from Taiwan and global companies such as Ampere Computing, Arm, ASUS, Delta, Lenovo, Intel, KIOXIA, NVIDIA, NXP, SIEMENS, Solidigm, STMicroelectronics, Supermicro, TAICCA, and Texas Instruments to look into the next generation of technological trends.

During the exhibition, there will also be a variety of activities, such as guided tours, CPX on Air with live broadcasts during the show, Tech'em High for buyers' happy hour, start-up pitches, start-up investment forums, procurement meetings, and more, to build international connections. COMPUTEX 2023, a platform to fully present the outlook development of the global technology ecosystem.

COMPUTEX ESG GO! Builds a Sustainable Future

As the world sets carbon reduction as a common goal, this year, COMPUTEX specially implanted sustainable DNA and planned ESG GO! activities. In addition to holding the technology sustainable innovation forum at the COMPUTEX Forum, green booths with insert signs are also specially designed. Domestic and international exhibitors that have obtained international sustainability certification are marked with the ESG GO! sign that represents the image of the green supply chain. This has received enthusiastic responses from 18 companies, including Acer, ASUS, BenQ, Delta, Gigabyte, Inventec, MSI, and Quanta Computer.

In addition, TAITRA cooperates with Acer to launch Earth Mission APP, a 21-day sustainable lifestyle APP, inviting all exhibition participants to establish personal energy-saving and carbon-reducing habits through the APP. Based on the number of people who downloaded the APP during the exhibition, trees will be planted in the Amazon rainforest by the non-profit organization, One Tree Planted. The organizers continue to work with all COMPUTEX partners to create a sustainable future.

COMPUTEX 2023 showcases Taiwan's industrial strength and connects international manufacturers, global technology players, start-up teams, and professional buyers to create unlimited technological possibilities.

COMPUTEX: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/
InnoVEX: https://www.innovex.com.tw/

