COMPUTEX 2023 Opens With the World's Best Igniting the AI Craze

TAIPEI, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 COMPUTEX and InnoVEX will be held today, May 30, in Halls 1 and 2 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.  This year is the first in-person COMPUTEX since the pandemic. Renowned for its cutting-edge expertise in areas such as foundry, PCB, and satellite positioning, Taiwan aims to leverage this year's tradeshow to enhance its global presence and foster stronger international collaborations. Moving forward, the government and local enterprises will continue to work hand in hand to cultivate a more resilient economy and industry, enabling Taiwan to wield a greater influence in the global supply chain.

James Huang, Chairman of TAITRA indicated, "As a leading global ICT and computing technology exhibition, COMPUTEX has witnessed major breakthroughs in the human technology industry for more than 40 years. Humans are stepping into the era of AI. The key to artificial intelligence is computing power. Therefore, we redefine COMPUTEX as Computing Tech, which is the most important platform for driving computing power in the AI era."

COMPUTEX focuses on cross-border cooperation in the ICT industry and outlines a blueprint for industry trends

This year COMPUTEX establishes a new positioning - "Together we create," focusing on high-performance computing, artificial intelligence application, next-gen connectivity, hyperreality, innovations and startups, and sustainability. Over 1,000 exhibitors participate in 26 countries and regions, such as the US, Korea, Canada, France, Japan, Belgium, and Italy. Exhibitors include Acer, ADATA, ASRock, ASUS, BenQ, Delta, ESSENCORE, GIGABYTE, G.SKILL, Hanmi Micronics, InWire, Innodisk, Kioxia, MSI, Pro Gamersware GmbH, Quanta Cloud Technology, Realtek, Supermicro, Thermaltake, Transcend, YFC-BonEagle ELECTRIC CO., LTD., ZOTAC, Aten, AIC Inc., Chenbro Micom, Posiflex, Seasonic, PNY Technologies, Team Group, Ingrasys, and more, demonstrating the powerful energy of the global technology ecosystem.

With the opening of borders, international visitors look forward to participating in COMPUTEX. More than 30,000 people from 126 countries have registered to visit. To strengthen the connection between Taiwanese industry players and international buyers and expand international cooperation opportunities, COMPUTEX will hold several matchmaking activities, including the COMPUTEX procurement meetings, the global ICT industry government procurement meetings, the Taiwan-EU business and industry cluster matchmaking meetings, European Bank ICT procurement, and more. In addition, representatives from the European Union Growth Agency and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development led a delegation to visit COMPUTEX, and representatives of industry associations such as the Mumbai Information Association in India and the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association in Vietnam also organized buyer groups to visit COMPUTEX. It is the first time since 2019 that people from all over the world exchange again in Taiwan.

With the ChatGPT craze sweeping the world and in addition to the exhibitors launching solutions equipped with AI technology, TAITRA has invited international technology companies to participate in the COMPUTEX Keynote & Forum. The keynote speakers include NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang, exploring how AI can reshape various industries around the world, as well as CEOs or global senior executives from companies such as Qualcomm, NXP, Acer, and Supermicro, who will share futuristic trends. In addition, with the rise of the green supply chain wave, the ESG GO! event will also be held during the exhibition to achieve the net zero transformation goal jointly. Finally, local and international technology influencers will be invited to unbox the highlights of COMPUTEX, striving to create a new look for the exhibition after the pandemic.

InnoVEX showcases the strength of technological creativity while strengthening local innovation and international links

InnoVEX 2023 joins hands with 400 startup teams and technology elites from 22 countries to showcase their diverse creativity. Eight countries: Belgium, Brazil, France, Italy, Japan, Israel, the Netherlands, and Poland organized national pavilions. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development led startup teams from Greece, Romania, and Egypt. The Epoch Foundation and FarEasTone Telecom Startups Accelerator also lead startup teams to participate. The exhibits cover 5G & IoT, AI & Data, Smart Devices, and other fields.

To connect Taiwan with the global startup ecosystem, the InnoVEX exhibition holds a series of activities, including the InnoVEX Pitch Contest to help international corporate venture capital connect with target startup teams, Global Demo Day showcases innovative solutions from different regions, and holding 【What's New: The future technology and the next startup trend 2023】 to analyze the international startup ecosystem and discuss technological innovations such as AR, VR, and AI.

COMPUTEX 2023 and InnoVEX 2023 are exhibited in Halls 1 and 2 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, respectively, showcasing hot technological trends, industrial applications, and the latest solutions.

COMPUTEX: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/

InnoVEX: https://www.innovex.com.tw/

