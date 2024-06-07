COMPUTEX 2024 Concluded Successfully

Transformed into the Core of Global AI Technology

Tech Giants Promote Each Other and Attracted 85,179 Visitors

TAIPEI, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2024 came to a successful conclusion today. The scale of this year's exhibition has grown significantly. During the four-day event, it attracted a total of 85,179 ICT buyers and professionals. The top ten visitor countries/regions were Japan, the United States, China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines. As an international B2B professional exhibition, COMPUTEX 2024, under the theme of "Connecting AI," successfully drew world-class buyers to this annual technology industry event, making Taiwan a focal point of global attention.

Exhibitors Showcase Cutting-edge Technological Innovations

IDC predicts that AI PCs will account for nearly 60% of global PC shipments by 2027. In the AI Computing and System Solutions area, exhibitors showcased the latest AI product applications. Acer and ASUS showcased their first Copilot+ PCs—Swift 14 AI laptop and Vivobook S 15 respectively, demonstrating AI technology's transformative impact on the PC industry. The applications of smart technology are proliferating across various fields. This year, the newly added smart mobility exhibition area featured numerous automobile-related displays. The Taiwan Advanced Automotive Technology Development Association (TADA) gathered major manufacturers like Pegatron Corporation, Clientron, and Retronix Technology to set up an automotive technology theme pavilion, showcasing comprehensive smart cockpit solutions.

In the advanced communications and network products area, Taiwan's significant role in forward-looking communications was highlighted. For example, ASUS and ASKEY partnered to create 5G enterprise private network solutions and services via Microsoft Azure's dedicated 5G core. Meanwhile, Pride presented the industry's first cross-protocol energy smart management system, the "AIoT Application Management Platform (NMS-AIoT)." The Metaverse is another rapidly developing technology field. Ganzin Technology demonstrated wearable eye-tracking technology in augmented reality devices to enhance the immersive experience. Silicon Valley's XR/AI startup Aemass showcased a portable single-lens 3D recording system and globally patented 3D cloud imaging and AI algorithm technologies, offering forward-looking solutions for XR at this year's COMPUTEX.

Technology Giants Gathered at COMPUTEX, Lively Interactions Inside and Outside the Venues

Dr. Lisa Su, Chairman and CEO of AMD, kicked off COMPUTEX 2024 at the COMPUTEX Keynote hosted by TAITRA. Other notable speakers included Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, MediaTek Vice Chairman and CEO Rick Tsai, Supermicro President and CEO Charles Liang, NXP Semiconductors Executive VP and CTO Lars Reger, and Delta Research Center President Dr. Tzi-cker Chiueh. They shared insights on leveraging key technologies to enhance industries and shape the future of AI. Each speaker also invited industry partners to discuss technological advancements and their impacts. AMD's keynote featured ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih and HP CEO Enrique Lores, while Intel's keynote included ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih and Acer Chairman Jason Chen. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang made a surprise appearance at the keynotes of Supermicro and MediaTek, creating a "CEO cluster effect" and adding star power to the event.

The COMPUTEX Forum is a star-studded event, and TAITRA has specially invited global technology industry leaders to jointly draw a blueprint for the future of AI. This year's forum, themed "Let's Talk Generative AI," featured nine domestic and international experts who analyzed the AI supply chain in-depth, providing technological insights to explore business opportunities. Global technology leaders shared the latest tech and industry trends at COMPUTEX 2024 and engaged with ecosystem partners offsite to promote collaborations, fostering technological development and innovative applications.

InnoVEX: the Number of Participating Countries Hits a New High, and Demonstrating Global Innovation Momentum

This year's InnoVEX, the startup exhibition area, saw the highest number of participating countries ever. In addition to the participation of new startups/teams, seven national pavilions and major acceleration and incubation units also took part. Startups displayed exceptional creativity, applying AI technology to diverse fields such as healthcare, manufacturing, sports, pets, and tourism. For instance, Pade Technology developed an intelligent sorting system using near-infrared spectroscopy and AI technology, while DeepRad.AI utilized AI to drive innovations in medical imaging. ASPN Sports Tech Accelerator and Garage+, Asia's first sports technology innovation accelerator program, showcased AI applications in sports technology and data processing. Taiwan's largest industrial accelerator, StarFab Accelerator, gathered startups dedicated to AIoT, 5G, XR, and other fields, highlighting Taiwan's leading position in technological innovation.

InnoVEX also served as a competitive stage for global startup teams. This year's InnoVEX startup competition first prize was awarded to Taiwan Polymer Material Company. Their "R-ESG-Rubber" can transform waste tires into high-activity, high-value recycled rubber materials, closely meeting the industry's demand for sustainable recycling.

COMPUTEX Promoting Green Transformation with the First Sustainable Design Award and Adding Cross-Industry Cooperation to Make Technology More Humane

For the first time, the Sustainable Design Award was introduced at COMPUTEX. BenQ Qisda Group won the gold award, while ASUS and Acer tied for the silver award. Transcend Information and Wiwynn Corporation received the special jury award. Exhibitors integrated the 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) concept into their booth designs and activities, seamlessly incorporating sustainability into the exhibition and promoting green transformation.

Technology creates unlimited possibilities. COMPUTEX 2024 showcased Taiwan's hospitality spirit through diverse cross-industry cooperation. For example, the Sunnyhills Hospitality Lounge built to physical store specifications, provided hot tea and pineapple cakes to VIPs, demonstrating Taiwan's welcoming spirit. The co-branded products of plain-me X Guaiguai garnered significant attention, allowing local and international VIPs to experience Guaiguai's unique charm.

COMPUTEX 2025 will be held from May 20 to 23, 2025, continuing to expand the technology ecosystem with global technology manufacturers. For the latest information on the exhibition, please visit the official website www.computextaipei.com.tw.

