COMPUTEX 2024: Global AI Focus, Open for Registration

TAIPEI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's COMPUTEX successfully attracted global attention, with the participation of 1,000 exhibitors and nearly 50,000 technology experts, startups, professional buyers, and international media. Building on the success of this year's exhibition, COMPUTEX 2024 will revolve around Artificial Intelligence (AI) and is scheduled to take place from June 4 to 7 at the Nangang Exhibition Center, Halls 1 and 2. The organizer cordially invites interested exhibitors to register and join this global technology extravaganza.

According to market research firm IDC's predictions, global spending on AI system-related software, hardware, and services is expected to exceed $300 billion by 2026. Additionally, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for 2022 to 2026 is projected to reach 26.5%. Given the continued expansion of the global AI computing trend into various industries, COMPUTEX 2024 focuses on six major themes: AI Computing, Advanced Connectivity, Future Mobility, Immersive Reality, Innovations, and Sustainability. New additions to the event include exhibition areas with forward-looking development potential, such as AI Computing and System Integration, Components and Battery Energy Storage, and Smart Mobility. We invite global technology enterprises to join us in co-creating the AI technology ecosystem.

InnoVEX, the innovation and startup exhibition area, stands as COMPUTEX's international benchmark platform for startups. It provides startup companies with opportunities to find manufacturing partners and international sales channels while hosting startup competitions and product presentations to increase visibility and garner support from international investors.

Diverse and Rich Exhibition Activities Receive Support from Technology Leaders

This year, COMPUTEX Keynotes & Forums made a significant impact by featuring heavyweight tech CEO speakers. The event created quite a buzz in the industry, drawing an attendance of 7,000 people on-site and an impressive 2.5 million online views. In 2024, the organizers will continue to host these speaking engagements, inviting tech giants and high-level executives to share their profound insights into future technology trends. These discussions delve deep into areas such as AI, system integration, data science, IoT, and more, fostering cross-disciplinary exchanges and knowledge sharing.

Throughout the exhibition, there will be additional events, including international press conferences, opening ceremonies, procurement meetings, themed guided tours, Happy Hour, and more. These activities are designed to enhance communication and interaction among exhibitors, international media, international buyers, and domestic industry professionals.

COMPUTEX 2024: Registration to Exhibit is Now Open for this Global Business Opportunity Event

Registration for COMPUTEX 2024 is now officially open; an outstanding platform for businesses interested in expanding international markets, staying updated on the latest industry trends, and identifying potential supply chain partners. We warmly welcome participants in today's tech, especially the fields of AI technology, system integration solutions, smart technology, and startups. For more detailed information, please visit the COMPUTEX official website at www.computextaipei.com.tw and the InnoVEX official website at www.innovex.com.tw

