COMPUTEX 2024 Grand Opening Brings Together the Largest Number of CEOs in History, Setting off a Global AI Craze

TAIPEI, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2024 and InnoVEX 2024 will be grandly launched today, June 4, at the Nangang Exhibition Center, Halls 1 and 2.

This year's COMPUTEX focuses on "Connecting AI" as the main theme. A total of 1,500 companies from 36 countries are participating in the exhibition, using 4,500 booths. The organizers expect to attract 50,000 domestic and international industry experts to visit.

James C. F. Huang, Chairman of the organizer, TAITRA, stated, "Since its establishment, COMPUTEX has been at the core of the global computing revolution. We are undergoing a huge transformation. Taiwan holds advanced semiconductor manufacturing technology, stands at the center of the artificial intelligence revolution, and plays a key position in the global supply chain."

Domestic and International Companies Gather to Showcase AI, 5G, Smart Cars, and Innovations

COMPUTEX is a leading global AIoT and startup exhibition. This year's edition covers six major themes: AI computing, advanced connectivity, future mobility, immersive reality, sustainability, and innovations, with the addition of AI Computing and System Integration, Components and Battery Energy Storage, and Smart Mobility exhibition areas. Key exhibitors include Acer Incorporated, ADATA Technology Co., Ltd., ASRock Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BenQ Corporation, Cooler Master Technology, Delta Electronics, Inc., G.Skill International Enterprise Co., Ltd., GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., In Win Development Inc., Intel Corporation, KIOXIA Taiwan Corporation, Micro-Star International Co., Ltd., Pro Gamersware GmbH, Taiwan Branch (Germany), Quanta Cloud Technology Inc., Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Super Micro Computer, Inc., THERMALTAKE, Transcend Information, Inc., Wiwynn Corporation and more.

The InnoVEX, innovation and startup exhibition area, is also a key exhibition area of COMPUTEX. This year, 400 new startup companies are participating, including the Belgian Flanders Pavilion, the Brazilian Pavilion, the French Pavilion, the Australian New South Wales Pavilion, the Japanese Pavilion, and the Indonesian Pavilion. Pavilion, India Pavilion, EBRD, and other international pavilions, as well as accelerators such as Garage+, Starfab, Taipei Exchange, IAPS(National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University), and Global Industry Platform of NTU System (T5GIP).

Keynote and Forum Gathered the Largest Number of CEOs in history as Major Technology Companies Hold Relay Speeches

This year, TAITRA has invited the largest number of CEOs or vice presidents in history to its keynotes, including AMD Chairman and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, and MediaTek Vice Chairman and CEO Dr. Rick Tsai, Supermicro Founder, President and CEO Charles Liang, NXP Semiconductors Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Lars Reger, and Delta Research Institute General Director Dr. Tzi-cker Chiueh. In addition, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and ARM CEO Rene Haas will also give a joint speech.

The COMPUTEX Forum focuses on generative AI, featuring speakers from NVIDIA, GOOGLE, SYNOPSYS, AWS, MICRON, ARM, SEAGATE, AMPERE, PHISON, and other major manufacturers to discuss AI applications and key hardware innovations.

Various Activities with Fresh and Interesting Exhibition Experiences Planned by Organizers and Exhibitors

In addition to organizing procurement meetings, themed tours, Tech'em High, ESG GO!, Startup Pitch Contest, and other activities, TAITRA is creatively cooperating this year, including lighting up Taipei 101 for marketing, having COMPUTEX appear on Taiwan's tallest building, setting up a Hospitality Lounge at the exhibition venue with well-known pastry brands, and jointly developing exhibition products with local stores and the popular good luck snack Kuai Kuai. These efforts aim to let visitors experience Taiwan's hospitality and local culture.

Exhibiting companies are also making every effort to hold events to promote their brands. For example, Trend Micro, participating in the exhibition for the first time in recent years, will hold an "AI Security Cafe" event to share the importance of cybersecurity under the importance of AI. Newegg will host the "Newegg PC Builder Competition", inviting computer assembly experts to compete.

COMPUTEX 2024 and InnoVEX 2024 will be grandly exhibited in Halls 1 and 2 of the Nangang Exhibition Center from now until June 7. Industry professionals are welcome to join and witness the latest developments in AI and future key technologies.

COMPUTEX: www.computextaipei.com.tw

InnoVEX: www.innovex.com.tw

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

