COMPUTEX 2024 Readies for the AI Era

AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su to Deliver Opening Keynote

TAIPEI, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2024, a global leading technology exhibition, featuring AIoT applications, generative AI & and startup ecosystems, will take place from June 4th to 7th at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Halls 1 and 2. Themed ''Connecting AI," this year's exhibition focuses on the latest global AI technologies and industry trends. The show will attract 1,500 international and local exhibitors using 4,500 booths. The Opening Keynote will be delivered by Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, on the morning of June 3rd to set the stage for the event.

COMPUTEX 2024: Global Tech Giants Unite, Paving the Way for the Era of the AI Ecosystem

2024 is acclaimed as the AI PC era, with the development of artificial intelligence propelling products like AI PCs, AI servers, and AI smartphones to thrive in the market. This year's COMPUTEX covers six major themes: AI computing, Advanced Connectivity, Future Mobility, Immersive Reality, Sustainability, and Innovations. Collaborating with international technology powerhouses, including Acer, ASRock, ASUS, Delta, Gigabyte, G.Skill, Intel, MSI, Pro Gamersware, and more, shapes the AI ecosystem. Moreover, the InnoVEX exhibit for startups will connect innovative teams from around the globe, sparking cross-industry collaboration and revitalizing AI technology with fresh energy.

Keynote Speeches and Forums Focus on AI Trends, Global Tech Leaders Defining the Future

The keynote sessions at COMPUTEX feature top industry leaders. This year, Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD is invited to deliver the Opening Keynote. She was recognized by the IEEE with its highest semiconductor honor, the Robert N. Noyce Medal, and led the transformation of AMD into the high-performance and adaptive computing leader. Dr. Su will highlight the next generation of AMD products enabling new experiences and breakthrough AI capabilities from the cloud to the edge, PCs, and intelligent end devices. In addition, more keynote speakers from Qualcomm, Intel, MediaTek, NXP, Supermicro, and Delta, will also take the stage to share their visions for the future of the AI ecosystem collectively. Stay tuned for further announcements.

COMPUTEX 2024 is a leading technology exhibition, unveiling milestones in AI technology innovation for the global tech sector and shaping the direction of future technological development. International visitor registration opens in March. Visitors from all industries are welcome to participate and experience Taiwan's exceptional AI strength. For more information and to register, please visit the official COMPUTEX exhibition website at https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html

For more exhibition information:

COMPUTEX: www.computextaipei.com.tw

InnoVEX: www.innovex.com.tw

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

SOURCE COMPUTEX