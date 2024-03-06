COMPUTEX 2024 Unveils AI Powerhouses

1,500 Global Exhibitors Converge, Online Registration for Visitors Open Now

TAIPEI, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Taipei International Computer Show (COMPUTEX 2024) is set to take place from June 4 to 7 at the Nangang Exhibition Center Halls 1 and 2. This year's theme, 'Connecting AI,' brings together 1,500 global participants, including domestic and international technology companies, startups, venture capitalists, accelerators, and other partners. The online registration is now open, inviting international tech professionals and businesses to visit this grand event.

The booming development of generative AI is set to lead the global industry's value chain

2024 is acclaimed as the AI PC era, marking a significant shift in AI development from the cloud to the edge. A diverse array of AI-powered PC and mobile terminal products have emerged, extending into various sectors such as automobiles, household appliances, wearable devices, home security systems, and more. COMPUTEX 2024, focusing on Innovative Milestones in Generative AI Technology, covers six major themes: AI computing, Advanced Connectivity, Future Mobility, Immersive Reality, Sustainability, and Innovations. Moreover, three groundbreaking exhibition areas will debut: "AI Computing & System Integration," "Components and Battery Energy Storage," and "Smart Mobility" are being introduced.

This year, esteemed exhibitors include Gigabyte, Acer, Micro-Star, ASUS, G.Skill, Pro Gamersware, ASUS TECHNOLOGY, KIOXIA, ASRock, Quanta, Intel, Thermaltake, In Win, Realtek, Cooler Master, BenQ, Industrial Technology Research Institute, TADA, Super Micro, Silicon Power, Innodisk, Transcend, Wiwynn, ELITEGROUP, Delta, and ADATA will convene to lead the latest trends in the tech industry collectively.

In addition, ''The InnoVEX Startup Zone'' stands as a globally significant platform for startups, gathering entrepreneurs and ICT professionals from various countries. It serves as a hub for diverse creative industry resources and funding, fostering international collaboration and the exchange of innovative energy, igniting the spark of collaboration into the technological ecosystem.

COMPUTEX Keynote & Forum feature top industry leaders while other show events forge the annual technology extravaganza

This year's COMPUTEX Keynote and Forum, echoing the AI theme, invites industry elites to share the latest technology trends and future applications.

To enhance the exhibition experience for exhibitors and domestic/international visitors, TAITRA integrates diverse media and resources to organize various peripheral activities. These include procurement meetings, expert-guided tours, ESG Go sustainability activities, pitch contest, and Tech'em High (buyer welcome events). The organizers also extend invitations to foreign media and tech influencers to visit Taiwan, collectively exploring the forefront of technological advancements.

COMPUTEX 2024 showcases Taiwan's outstanding industrial capabilities, connecting international giants, global tech players, startups, and professional buyers in the industry to create infinite opportunities in the technology field jointly. Be part of COMPUTEX 2024, where the world connects, and the future unfolds by registering at https://www.computexonline.com.tw/ and unlock the doors to a future shaped by AI and innovation.

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices and 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA can maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

