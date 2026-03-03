COMPUTEX 2026 Brings the Global AI Ecosystem to Taipei

1,500 Exhibitors and 6,000 Booths Position the Show as a Global AI Benchmark — Visitor Pre-Registration Now Open

TAIPEI, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2026 will take place from June 2–5 in Taipei, spanning four venues — TaiNEX 1 & 2, TWTC Hall 1, and the Taipei International Convention Center (TICC). Stretching across Taipei's Nangang and Xinyi districts—two interconnected innovation and business hubs—the exhibition forms one of the world's largest multi-venue technology showcases dedicated to AI and next-generation computing.

COMPUTEX showcases a comprehensive range of exhibits spanning the AI supply chain, advanced communications, key components, and smart solutions, fully demonstrating the commercialization of AI technologies and emerging industry trends

This year's show reaches a new milestone, bringing together 1,500 exhibitors from around the globe across 6,000 booths. From semiconductor design and advanced computing infrastructure to robotics systems and real-world AI applications, COMPUTEX presents a vertically integrated technology ecosystem spanning R&D, manufacturing, and deployment. Visitor pre-registration is now open to industry professionals worldwide.

AI Together: Mapping the Global AI Value Chain

As a global benchmark for AI and startups, COMPUTEX 2026, themed "AI Together," highlights three cores: AI & Computing, Robotics & Mobility, and Next-Gen Tech. The exhibition captures a pivotal phase of AI commercialization and infrastructure scaling, spanning the value chain from chip design and high-performance computing to smart infrastructure and industry applications.

Major international brands including ASUS, Acer, MSI, GIGABYTE, BenQ, and ASRock will showcase integrated AI systems and computing platforms. Global manufacturing leaders Foxconn, Compal, Pegatron, and Wiwynn will demonstrate system integration and scalable production capabilities that underpin worldwide AI deployment. Technology leaders including MediaTek, Intel, Vertiv Taiwan, and Delta will showcase end-to-end solutions — from AI processors and data centers to intelligent power and sustainable infrastructure — highlighting the convergence of performance, efficiency, and scalability in the next phase of AI growth.

Robotics and Smart Applications Take Center Stage

Responding to surging global demand for automation and intelligent systems, COMPUTEX 2026 introduces new highlight zones at TWTC Hall 1, including the Robotics Zone and the TechXperience Zone.

Participating companies such as Intel, YUAN, Texas Instruments, Solomon, and E Ink will present advancements in AI robotics, machine vision, embedded systems, and smart applications. These zones demonstrate how robotics is rapidly expanding beyond manufacturing into healthcare, logistics, retail, and everyday environments—signaling the next frontier of AI-driven productivity.

Meanwhile, InnoVEX will continue to connect global startups, venture capital firms, accelerators, and national pavilions. Recognized internationally as a gateway to Asian innovation markets, InnoVEX fosters cross-border collaboration and emerging technology commercialization.

Expanded COMPUTEX Keynote & Forum and Upgraded On-site Activities

Highly anticipated COMPUTEX Keynote and Forum will return with an expanded scale, connecting technology leaders across the AI supply chain—from upstream semiconductor innovators to downstream application developers. Discussions will focus on AI scalability, infrastructure readiness, sustainability challenges, and long-term market direction.

Co-organizer TAITRA will also integrate a wide range of resources to deliver diverse featured events, including sourcing meetings, guided tours, ESG Go sustainability initiatives, and startup pitch contest. Global media and technology influencers will be invited to Taiwan to amplify global engagement and industry dialogue.

COMPUTEX 2026 will demonstrate Taiwan's strong R&D capabilities while connecting global enterprises, innovative startups, and professional buyers to create unlimited technology opportunities.

Visitor registration is now open: https://www.computexonline.com.tw/?userlang=en

For more exhibition information:

COMPUTEX: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html

InoVEX: www.innovex.com.tw

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX has become a global benchmark exhibition for AI and startups, connecting global pioneers and enabling new sparks of breakthrough technology.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

SOURCE COMPUTEX