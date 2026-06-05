【COMPUTEX 2026】SYLUX Showcases AI Infrared Perception System at COMPUTEX

TAIPEI, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SYLUX, a 100%-owned subsidiary of Compal Electronics (Compal; TWSE: 2324) and a Tier One supplier of automotive infrared sensing and AI-powered perception, showcases its latest production-ready perception system at COMPUTEX 2026.

At the event, SYLUX demonstrated its Core and Plus infrared camera system integrated with its proprietary CDAT™ (Classification, Distance, Action, Tracking) perception stack, delivering real-time detection and classification of pedestrians, vehicles, and vulnerable road users in low-light, nighttime, and adverse weather conditions.

Richard Seoane, CEO of SYLUX, speaks at the company's booth during COMPUTEX 2026, with a display showcasing the Core and Plus infrared camera system and its AI-powered perception capabilities

The SYLUX platform enables high-performance, energy-efficient edge AI processing for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), supporting key safety features such as Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB), aligned with emerging global safety regulations, including FMVSS 127.

SYLUX continues to advance its development workflow through simulation, digital twin technologies, and scalable automotive compute architectures to accelerate validation and deployment across next-generation vehicle programs.

"SYLUX is focused on delivering production-ready safety systems that perform where traditional sensors struggle most," said Richard Seoane, CEO of SYLUX. "By combining real-world infrared sensing with advanced development and validation tools, we are helping accelerate the deployment of safer vehicle perception systems."

The demonstration highlights SYLUX's ability to deploy advanced perception on automotive-grade edge compute platforms while supporting scalable integration across future vehicle architectures.

With its portfolio of Core, Plus, and Prime infrared cameras, SYLUX provides automakers with flexible solutions ranging from cost-effective compliance systems to high-performance perception for advanced driver assistance and next-generation vehicle platforms.

Visitors to COMPUTEX can experience SYLUX's real-time demonstrations and see how infrared sensing extends vehicle perception beyond the limits of visible light. Join SYLUX June 2nd – June 5th at COMPUTEX booth M0804.

About SYLUX

SYLUX, a Compal company, is a Tier One supplier of automotive infrared sensing and AI-powered perception systems. "SY" represents System and "LUX" represents light, together defining a platform engineered to deliver clarity, detection, and decision-making capability in low-visibility conditions. SYLUX solutions enable vehicles to detect and respond to hazards in darkness, glare, and adverse weather, improving safety for drivers, passengers, and vulnerable road users worldwide. Learn more at https://sylux.com

About Compal

Founded in 1984, Compal is a leading global manufacturer of computers and smart devices and a Forbes Global 2000 company, partnering with top-tier brands worldwide. The company has expanded into cloud servers, automotive electronics, smart medical and healthcare, and advanced communication solutions. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Compal operates globally across the U.S., Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, and Poland. Learn more at https://www.compal.com

SOURCE SYLUX