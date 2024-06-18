Computing Mouse Market size is set to grow by USD 2.21 billion from 2024-2028, rising demand for wireless mouses to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global computing mouse market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.21 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 10.71% during the forecast period. Rising demand for wireless mouses is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand for ergonomic mouses. However, availability of refurbished and counterfeit products poses a challenge. Key market players include A4TECH, Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., AZIO Corp., Bloody, Cherry AG, Cooler Master Technology Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Dell Technologies Inc., Fnatic Ltd., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Jelly Comb, Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Rx Infotech P Ltd., SteelSeries ApS, and TURTLE BEACH CORP..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global computing mouse market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Wired and Wireless), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled A4TECH, Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., AZIO Corp., Bloody, Cherry AG, Cooler Master Technology Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Dell Technologies Inc., Fnatic Ltd., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Jelly Comb, Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Rx Infotech P Ltd., SteelSeries ApS, and TURTLE BEACH CORP.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The computing mouse market is driven by the growing demand for ergonomic mice that reduce discomfort and muscle strain. These mice, including vertical, ambidextrous, and size-adjustable options, promote natural hand positions and prevent pain and fatigue. By supporting proper wrist and arm alignment, ergonomic mice enhance productivity and contribute to the overall well-being of users. This trend is expected to continue fueling market growth during the forecast period.

The computing mouse market is experiencing significant growth with various innovations. Comfort and design are key factors driving this trend. Companies are focusing on creating ergonomic mice to reduce strain and improve user experience. Technology continues to play a crucial role, with features like programmable buttons, customizable DPI settings, and wireless connectivity becoming increasingly popular. Additionally, the integration of sensors and AI technology is enabling mice to offer more advanced functionalities. Overall, the market is witnessing a shift towards more sophisticated and user-friendly computing mice.

Market Challenges

The computing mouse market has experienced substantial growth in recent years due to the expansion of e-commerce. However, this progress is threatened by the rise of counterfeit computing mice. These unauthorized products, which include refurbished and re-engineered versions, are sold by illegal vendors and deceive consumers. The global e-commerce market reached USD5.02 trillion in 2022, increasing the availability of these counterfeit items. Weak enforcement of regulations and consumer unawareness contribute to the increased sales of counterfeit computing mice, posing a significant risk to the market's growth.

The computing mouse market faces several challenges. One significant challenge is the increasing demand for ergonomic designs to prevent repetitive strain injuries. Another challenge is the growing preference for wireless mice, requiring advanced technology for stable connections and long battery life. Additionally, the integration of advanced features such as programmable buttons and customizable DPI levels adds complexity to mouse design and manufacturing. Furthermore, the competition from alternative input devices like touchpads and voice recognition software poses a threat to the market. Lastly, the cost pressure from consumers and the need for continuous innovation to stay competitive are ongoing challenges for companies in the computing mouse industry.

Segment Overview

This computing mouse market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Wired

1.2 Wireless Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Wired- The computing mouse market is a significant sector within the technology industry. Companies manufacture and sell these devices to meet the demand for user-friendly interaction with computers. Mouse sales remain consistent due to continuous advancements in technology, ensuring a reliable market size. Businesses and individuals continue to prioritize productivity and efficiency, making mice an essential peripheral device.

Research Analysis

The computing mouse market encompasses a wide range of input devices designed to enhance daily computer operations for various users, including computer operators and video gamers. Innovative computing peripherals, such as gaming mices, incorporate sensors to provide responsive performance, even on rough surfaces. Ergonomic designs cater to the needs of CAD, CAM, graphic design software users, ensuring comfort during extended use. Wired and wireless mice offer flexibility, with the latter providing multi-device connectivity and quick charging choices. Voice interaction and virtual assistants are increasingly integrated into high-end mice, offering voice control features for easy navigation and zoom functionality. Battery life is a crucial consideration for wireless mouse users, while sensor technology and ergonomic designs remain key features for all types of users.

Market Research Overview

The computing mouse market encompasses a wide range of input devices designed to interact with digital interfaces. These devices utilize advanced technologies such as optical sensors, mechanical switches, and wireless connectivity to enhance user experience. The market for computing mice is driven by the increasing demand for ergonomic designs, high-resolution tracking, and customizable features. Additionally, the growing trend towards remote work and online learning has fueled the need for wireless and portable mice. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the continuous innovation in mouse technology and the increasing popularity of gaming and multimedia applications. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms in mice is expected to revolutionize the way users interact with their digital devices.

