Computing Mouse Market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.03% by 2027, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global computing mouse market size is set for remarkable growth between 2023 and 2027, with a forecasted increase of USD 1.65 billion at a notable CAGR of 9.03%. This surge is attributed to several factors including the rising popularity of PC gaming and the expansion of the corporate sector.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computing Mouse Market 2023-2027

A significant driver propelling this growth is the escalating demand for wireless mice, which offer unparalleled flexibility and convenience. Wireless technology has revolutionized the industry, allowing users to eliminate tangled cords and enjoy enhanced mobility. Moreover, advancements such as Bluetooth connectivity and improved ergonomics further contribute to the rising preference for wireless options.

The trend towards wireless mice is particularly pronounced among gamers and businesses, where the need for seamless functionality and freedom of movement is paramount. Companies are incorporating innovative technologies like RF and adaptive frequency to ensure uninterrupted performance, catering to the evolving needs of consumers.

Another noteworthy trend in the market is the integration of biometric authentication features into computing mice. With growing concerns over information security, biometrics offer a robust solution to safeguard user privacy. Products like the Lenovo Fingerprint Biometric USB Mouse exemplify this trend, providing enhanced security without compromising productivity.

However, the market faces challenges such as the proliferation of refurbished and counterfeit products. These unauthorized offerings pose a threat to both consumers and genuine manufacturers, highlighting the need for stringent enforcement of regulations.

Despite the rise of wireless options, the wired segment continues to hold a significant share of the market, particularly in industries where precision and minimal input lag are crucial. While wired mice offer advantages in terms of responsiveness, concerns regarding tangling cords and aesthetics persist among users.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region emerges as a key contributor to market growth, driven by factors such as increased PC shipments and a burgeoning gaming market. Countries like China and India, known for their manufacturing prowess and growing consumer base, present lucrative opportunities for market players.

In this dynamic landscape, companies are leveraging strategic alliances, product launches, and geographical expansions to enhance their market presence. Notable players include SteelSeries ApS, A4Tech Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., and Lenovo Group Ltd., among others.

As technology continues to evolve, the computing mouse remains a fundamental tool for computer users worldwide. From gaming enthusiasts to corporate professionals, the demand for innovative, user-friendly mice is set to soar in the coming years.

In conclusion, the global computing mouse market is on a trajectory of robust growth, driven by wireless innovations, emerging economies, and a growing emphasis on security and functionality. With advancements in technology and strategic initiatives by key players, the market is poised to witness significant expansion in the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The computing mouse market is a dynamic arena shaped by technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and market dynamics. An input device essential for computer operators across various sectors, the computing mouse has evolved from traditional wired models to smart, wireless iterations, catering to diverse needs such as gaming, commercial, and specialized ergonomic requirements.

With the advent of smart PC mice, integrating sensors and voice assistant capabilities, alongside touchpad-based laptop devices, the market has witnessed a surge in innovation driven by companies like Xiaomi Corporation, Logitech, and Razer. This evolution aligns with the remote working trend, endorsed by entities like the American Association of Retired Persons, which has propelled the demand for reliable, cost-effective, and durable peripherals.

Factors such as movement responsiveness, DPI (dots per inch), and connectivity options including Bluetooth and USB, influence consumer choices, particularly among gamers who seek precision and functionality. The market caters to both consumer and commercial purposes, with specialty stores and online outlets offering discounts and offers to capture a broader consumer base.

Innovation in design, incorporating features like optical sensors, scroll wheels, and customizable buttons, fosters competition among brands vying for market share. Gaming mice, with enhanced sensitivity and ergonomic designs, appeal to enthusiasts seeking a competitive edge, while OEMs focus on value propositions to penetrate new segments.

However, supply chain disruptions and restraints such as distribution challenges and product restraints impact market growth. Market analysis reveals geographical disparities, with Germany emerging as a significant hub for computing peripherals, driven by demand from corporate professionals and gaming enthusiasts.

As the market continues to expand, propelled by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences, companies invest in R&D to introduce innovative products. The emphasis on wireless, ergonomic, and gaming-centric mice underscores evolving trends, driving market growth and fostering competition.

Reports indicate a growing demand for wireless and ergonomic solutions, underpinned by advancements in connectivity technology and sensor precision. Market players leverage these trends to innovate and differentiate their offerings, positioning themselves to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

In conclusion, the computing mouse market reflects a blend of innovation, competition, and evolving consumer preferences. With a focus on functionality, connectivity, and design, market players navigate through a landscape shaped by technological advancements and changing market dynamics, aiming to meet the diverse needs of consumers worldwide.

Market Overview

The computing mouse market continues to evolve with the growing demands of computer operators, video gamers, and PC enthusiasts. Traditional wired mice still hold their ground with reliability and precision, catering to users who prioritize stability. However, the emergence of smart PC mice has introduced advanced functionalities, integrating sensors and computing peripherals for enhanced performance. Wireless mice offer unparalleled freedom of movement, appealing to gamers and professionals alike. The market also witnesses a surge in demand for joysticks and touchpads, catering to niche preferences and specific computing needs. With innovation driving competition, the computing mouse market thrives on diversity, offering options tailored to different user experiences and preferences. As technology progresses, the evolution of input devices like the computer mouse remains pivotal in shaping the future of computing.

