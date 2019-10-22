Computing Power + Ecology, Inspur Chairman Peter Sun Talks about Accelerating AI-oriented Development of Industries

JINAN, China, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sixth World Internet Conference was grandly held in Wuzhen. On Oct 21st, Peter Sun, Inspur Group Chairman and CEO, delivered a keynote speech entitled "Computing Power + Ecology, Accelerates AI-oriented Development of Industries", saying that AI is not only a kind of technology, but also multiplier of all kinds of industries.

Peter pointed out in his speech that computing is the foundation and core driving force for AI development and will be the industrial cornerstone as well as key to industry digitization. We need to accelerate AI-oriented development of industry through "computing power + ecology", promote in-depth integration between traditional industry and new generation IT technology such as AI and fasten development of intelligent industries.

Inspur, as a next-gen Internet enterprise of "Cloud+Data+AI", has always been devoted to promote the development of AI industry and to explore the AI-oriented development of industries. Statistics from IDC indicates that share of Inspur AI server in China's market has surpassed 50%, ranking No.1 for two consecutive years. Lately, Inspur launched Inspur Meta Brain, committed to fully open the leading one-stop AI capability to ecological cooperative partners, so as to accelerate the steps of AI-oriented development of industries.

At the same time, Inspur has successful practice in AI+Finance, AI+Healthcare and many other fields. For now, over 80% of China AI TOP100 companies are cooperating with Inspur, covering hundreds of millions of industrial scenes. For instance, in the year of 2018, China's National Health Commission, Shandong Province, and Jinan City jointly authorized Inspur to conduct Big Data industrial pilot on Healthcare, offering, by means of combination between healthcare big data and AI and other new Internet technology, connective data service and new generation "Internet + Health Care Platform" service based on big data, thus promoted the development of health care industry. Currently, this industrial model has been successfully copied to do with the industry in Tianjin, Inner Mongolia and other cities.

