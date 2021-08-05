Computop is ISO-27001

In terms of data security, the ISO 27001 certification goes beyond the PCI-DSS certificate that is required for processing credit cards. Therefore, the ISO 27001 certification of a PSP brings a significant advantage for companies, but especially for banks and financially regulated institutions: When outsourcing processes, they no longer have to carry out resource-intensive security audits, assessments and documentation. The ISO 27001 certificate of the payment service provider is sufficient.

If banks and large companies are already certified themselves, it is particularly important that their service providers operate at the same security level. For banks in particular, this is an important quality feature.

Ralf Gladis, Computop founder and CEO on the ISO 27001 certification: "The decision to implement ISO 27001 follows the guiding principle of the Payment People: Customised Payment. Customers and white label partners receive individual solutions - quality and services "Made in Germany". Our management of information security according to ISO 27001 starts here and thus underlines customized payment at Computop."

The ISO 27001 certificate is an internationally recognised information security management system. Based on the 114 standards of the certificate, a number of measures have been implemented that additionally strengthen data security in Computop. These range from management to employees to data centres and external service providers. In addition, regular audits ensure that the system is constantly improved ensuring that the requirements of ISO 27001 are permanently met.

Norman Krieghoff, Head of IT emphasises: "The measures within the scope of ISO 27001 certification at Computop reduce the effort required for security audits for customers and increase data security. Computop is setting new security and quality standards in the payment sector."

About Computop – the payment people

As one of the very first payment service providers, Computop offers its customers around the world local and innovative omnichannel solutions for payment processing and fraud prevention. The internally developed Computop Paygate payment platform enables seamless integrated payment processes for e-commerce, at POS and on mobile devices. Retailers and service providers have the flexibility and freedom to choose from over 350 payment methods enabling them to specifically tailor their payment options per country. Technologies such as biometric authentication and self-learning algorithms improve security and convenience for retailers and consumers alike.

Computop, a global player with its head office in Germany and locations in China, England and the USA, has been servicing large international companies in the service, retail, mobility, gaming and travel industries for more than 20 years. These companies include global brands such as Amway, C&A, Fossil, the entire Otto Group, Sixt, Swarovski and Wargaming. Computop also provides its payment system to banks and financial service providers as a white-label solution. In total, the certified carbon-neutral company processes commercial payment transactions with a combined value of USD 35 billion annually in 127 currencies. With its individual and secure solutions, Computop makes a major contribution to the future of international payment processing.

