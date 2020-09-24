Computop Strengthens Partnership with Raiffeisen Bank International to Support Omnichannel Payments in Eastern Europe

BAMBERG, Germany, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Computop, a leading global payment processor, and Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), which specialises in cashless payments in Central and Eastern Europe, have announced that their cooperation is to be enhanced further to propagate the expansion of omnichannel payments. This will enable merchants connected to the Computop Paygate payment platform to gain access to local acquiring connections in thirteen CEE countries and in Austria.

With the well-known Danish window manufacturer, VELUX, among the first customers to take advantage of the new arrangement, Computop and RBI are enabling merchants and service providers to expand their businesses into Eastern European countries. They are being supported with a versatile payment platform and central credit card acceptance through RBI's regional network. This applies to both traditional retailers and e-commerce merchants and to any company that sells goods using an omnichannel strategy.

With the support and billing of credit cards being handled by RBI's headquarters in Vienna, merchants can now take advantage of opportunities to sell to customers in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Albania, Bulgaria, Romania, Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

"The partnership with Raiffeisen Bank International occupies a special position in our portfolio of over 60 acquirer connections," explains Computop CEO Stephan Kück. "It enables us to facilitate local acquiring in a region which offers great potential. The position of trust of a major Austrian bank, many years of experience and good knowledge of local markets are three essential assets for our customers to become more involved in Eastern Europe."

Andrii Stepanenko, RBI board member for retail banking, emphasises: "For us the partnership with Computop is an ideal combination which strengthens our core competence in the Eastern European market with customers of the leading payment service provider in German e-commerce. Together we can promote the networking of channels towards genuine omnichannel business in this region too."

About Computop – The Payment People

As one of the very first payment service providers, Computop offers its customers around the world local and innovative omnichannel solutions for payment processing and fraud prevention. The Computop Paygate payment platform enables seamless integrated payment processes for e-commerce, at POS and on mobile devices. With this internally developed software, retailers and service providers have the flexibility and freedom to choose from over 350 payment methods enabling them to specifically tailor their payment options per country. Technologies such as biometric authentication and self-learning algorithms improve security and convenience for retailers and consumers alike.

Computop, a global player with its head office in Germany and locations in China, England and the USA, has been servicing large international companies in the service, retail, mobility, gaming and travel industries for more than 20 years. These companies include global brands such as Bigpoint, C&A, Fossil, the entire Otto Group, Sixt and Swarovski. Computop also provides it payment system to banks and financial service providers as a white-label solution. Through its customer network and collaboration with the global marketplace Rakuten, Computop processes commercial payment transactions for more than 16,000 retailers annually, with a combined value of USD 34 billion. With its individual and secure solutions, Computop makes a major contribution to the future of international payment processing.

www.computop.com

About Raiffeisen Bank International

RBI considers Austria, where it is a leading corporate and investment bank, and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) as its home market. 13 markets in the region are covered by subsidiary banks.

In addition, the RBI Group comprises numerous other financial service providers, including in leasing, asset management and M&A. To support its business activities, RBI maintains representative offices and service branches at selected locations in Asia and Western Europe.

In the acquiring business, Raiffeisen Bank International handles more than 1 billion transactions annually, serving more than 60,000 merchants, and an additional 6,500+ specialising in e-commerce. It holds licences for both Mastercard and VISA payments.

www.rbinternational.com

SOURCE Computop