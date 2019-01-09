Computop Wins Coveted 'Best Merchant Payment Implementation' Award

As such, Computop earned the accolade thanks to its role as the central payment service provider of international mobility service provider Sixt . The integration of Computop into the Sixt system landscape - which has a high number of transactions and the special process requirements of the car rental business - was only possible due to the extreme flexibility of the Computop Paygate payment platform. Thanks to the broad range of financial service providers that the payment platform offers, Sixt is now able to centrally control its various payment channels, including the POS terminals, and enable cross-channel transactions. The use of standard P2PE card terminals in the Sixt corporate countries simplifies its system landscape and also offers its customers maximum security.

Ralf Gladis, CEO and founder of Computop: "It's a great honour to have been granted this prestigious award. It reflects all the challenging work undertaken on behalf of our team and the great results achieved in implementing a truly global omnichannel solution for Sixt that is exemplary for the future industry of mobility."

About Computop – the payment people

As one of the very first payment service providers, Computop offers its customers around the world local and innovative omnichannel solutions for payment processing and fraud prevention. The Computop Paygate payment platform enables seamless integrated payment processes

for e-commerce, at POS and on mobile devices. With this internally developed software, retailers and service providers have the flexibility and freedom to choose from over 350 payment methods enabling them to specifically tailor their payment options per country. Technologies such as biometric authentication and self-learning algorithms improve security and convenience for retailers and consumers alike.

Computop, a global player with its head office in Germany and locations in China, England and the USA, has been servicing large international companies in the service, retail, mobility, gaming and travel industries for more than 20 years. These companies include global brands such as Bigpoint, C&A, Fossil, the entire Otto Group, Sixt and Swarovski. Computop also provides it payment system to banks and financial service providers as a white-label solution. Through its customer network and collaboration with the global marketplace Rakuten, Computop processes commercial payment transactions for more than 16,000 retailers annually, with a combined value of USD 34 billion. With its individual and secure solutions, Computop makes a major contribution to the future of international payment processing.

