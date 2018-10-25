Compuverde Enhances Storage Performance with Updated vNAS Offering

KARLSKRONA, Sweden, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Compuverde today announced the release of enhancements for its innovative software-defined storage offering with vNAS. These new features provide organizations with multi-network storage, flexibility and improved performance for a more robust storage solution overall.

Click to Tweet: .@CompuverdeSDS Enhances Storage Performance with Updated vNAS Offering: https://tinyurl.com/y7yutt2y #SDS #softwaredefined

The vNAS enhancement provides support for backup through network data management protocol (NDMP) in a three-way configuration, with support for full backup, differential and incremental backup, full restore and file level restore.

The upgraded offering delivers linear, or slightly better than linear, scaling for throughput. That means that every node added now or in the future will provide its entire contribution of both throughput and capacity to the storage pool.

Storage performance boosts and benefits include:

Stability and performance improvements: 22 percent higher throughput compared to version 1.7.0. Latency is lower overall, up to 40 percent lower at approximately 80 percent throughput and above – when it matters the most.

22 percent higher throughput compared to version 1.7.0. Latency is lower overall, up to 40 percent lower at approximately 80 percent throughput and above – when it matters the most. Metro cluster: Real-time cache synchronization between sites.

Real-time cache synchronization between sites. iSCSI enhanced with multipath ALUA for automatic traffic flow control when using iSCSI.

for automatic traffic flow control when using iSCSI. Snapshot scheduling is enhanced.

Stefan Bernbo, CEO and founder, Compuverde, said: "As storage demands continue to rise, businesses are seeking a unified storage solution that will scale rapidly while enabling performance and reliability at reduced costs. Multi-location tenancies including private and public cloud with vNAS provide enhanced support for antivirus servers, which is critical to the future of data centers."

About Compuverde

Compuverde is an established provider of software-defined storage, delivering enterprise-grade general vNAS file systems, hyper-converged virtualization and hybrid cloud support. Founded by a team of storage and software experts in 2008, Compuverde delivers cost-efficient, hardware-agnostic, scale-out solutions to both large consumer brands and industrial business-to-business players. Compuverde is currently deployed worldwide with service providers, telecom, banking, media and insurance companies. Compuverde's patented unified solution offers the most flexible, user friendly and cost-efficient SDS solution in the storage market, and easily scales to hundreds of nodes, exabytes of data and billions of files. Global by demand, Swedish by design. For more information, please visit: www.compuverde.com.

PR contact:

Peggy Tierney Galvin

Nadel Phelan, Inc.

831-440-2405

peggy.tierney@compuverde.com

SOURCE Compuverde

Related Links

http://www.compuverde.com

