Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution

Mellanox's non-blocking switches and network adapter cards with hardware storage acceleration operate in unison with Compuverde's unique, patented and fully balanced storage architecture for an all-in-one, massively scalable solution.

Easy to deploy: The tested and trusted solution from Compuverde and Mellanox eliminates trial and error.

High-performance networking: The Mellanox Ethernet solution ensures virtually no latency or "clogging" when the system automatically balances and keeps itself synchronized. The workload becomes bound to the CPU and not I/O.

Supporting all storage types: The unified software-defined platform supports file, block and object storage to manage both structured and unstructured data.

Faster than traditional storage and similar storage solutions: All disks and all storage nodes work in parallel with no central orchestration and no costly bottlenecks.

Pay-as-you-go: The ability to start small and scale out on demand ensures efficient and optimized growth, without the need for migration or throwing out existing hardware. This makes the solution affordable and lowers total cost of ownership.

Stefan Bernbo, CEO and founder, Compuverde, said: "Organizations need to be able to scale storage rapidly to meet today's data demands, but that usually introduces latency as well as high costs. Our unique storage architecture, combined with Mellanox's networking expertise, results in an efficient, high-performance storage platform that anyone can afford."

Rob Davis, VP of Storage Technology, Mellanox Technologies, said: "Companies don't just need more storage; they need better storage. We're proud to pair our end-to-end Ethernet interconnect solution with Compuverde's smart, versatile storage architecture. It creates an all-in-one, future-proof storage solution that will serve customers for years to come."

About Compuverde

Compuverde is an established provider of software-defined storage, delivering enterprise-grade general vNAS file systems, hyper-converged virtualization and hybrid cloud support. Founded by a team of storage and software experts in 2008, Compuverde delivers cost-efficient, hardware-agnostic, scale-out solutions to both large consumer brands and industrial business-to-business players. Compuverde is currently deployed worldwide with service providers, telecom, banking, media and insurance companies. Compuverde's patented unified solution offers the most flexible, user friendly and cost-efficient SDS solution in the storage market, and easily scales to hundreds of nodes, exabytes of data and billions of files. Global by demand, Swedish by design. For more information, please visit: www.compuverde.com.

Supporting Resources:

Read the solution brief: http://compuverde.com/media/160222/SB_Compuverde_Mellanox.pdf.

