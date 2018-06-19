Compuverde Named Software Defined Storage Vendor of the Year by 2018 Storage Awards

Click To Tweet: .@CompuverdeSDS Named Software Defined Storage Vendor of the Year by 2018 @STMagAndAwards: https://tinyurl.com/ya5ydyab #SDS

Compuverde's software-defined storage solution supports today's next-generation storage needs, going beyond the limitations of legacy IT infrastructure to deliver extreme resilience, performance and cost savings for scale-out virtual environments.

Differentiators include:

All-in-one platform: The solution provides a single storage platform for unparalleled ease of use, high performance and cost effectiveness.

Rapid, linear scaling using nodes/x86 building blocks – without the need for special-purpose hardware. Reduced complexity: Because there is no single point of failure, there are no expensive bottlenecks to address. This allows businesses to minimize the total cost of ownership and concentrate on core business strategy and new innovation projects rather than IT maintenance.

Stefan Bernbo, CEO and founder, Compuverde, said: "At Compuverde we believe in fundamentally changing the storage industry to enable enterprises to scale quickly and cost-efficiently in order to remain competitive. This award is a testament to our dedication to this vision and we are honored to be recognized as an industry leading provider of software defined storage solutions."

About Compuverde

Compuverde is an established provider of software-defined storage, delivering enterprise-grade general vNAS file systems, hyper-converged virtualization and hybrid cloud support. Founded by a team of storage and software experts in 2008, Compuverde delivers cost-efficient, hardware-agnostic, scale-out solutions to both large consumer brands and industrial business-to-business players. Compuverde is currently deployed worldwide with service providers, telecom, banking, media and insurance companies. Compuverde's patented unified solution offers the most flexible, user friendly and cost-efficient SDS solution in the storage market, and easily scales to hundreds of nodes, exabytes of data and billions of files. Global by demand, Swedish by design. For more information, please visit: www.compuverde.com.

