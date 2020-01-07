Compuware Completes Acquisition of INNOVATION Data Processing Assets

Company Adds Backup and Recovery, Disaster Recovery, Disk Management and VSAM Performance to its Mainframe Solutions for Operations Teams

- Compuware completes sixth mainframe software or services acquisition in the last four years.

- The addition of robust storage management solutions complements Compuware's existing product line, focused on empowering enterprises to leverage their modern mainframes with ease and effectiveness.

- The growing importance and expanding volumes of systems-of-record data and growing compliance mandates makes enterprise data protection and business continuance business-critical functionality.

DETROIT, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compuware Corporation, the leading provider of software for mainframe DevOps, today announced the completion of its acquisition of the assets of INNOVATION Data Processing as of January 1, 2020.

INNOVATION Data Processing was founded in 1972 and was the first independent software vendor to develop a mainframe storage and backup product. Since that time, the company has expanded to become a global market leader in enterprise data protection, business continuance, storage management and VSAM performance, serving the world's largest organizations.

The acquisition marks Compuware's sixth mainframe software or services acquisition in the last four years.

The addition of INNOVATION's solutions—FDR, FDRPAS and IAM products, and segment leading solutions including UPSTREAM and FATSCOPY—complements Compuware's existing product line, focused on empowering enterprises to leverage their modern mainframes with ease and effectiveness. Compuware's mainframe software includes Abend-AID, Application Audit, COPE, File-AID, Hiperstation, ISPW, Strobe, ThruPut Manager, Xpediter and the groundbreaking Topaz suite of products.

"Given our mission to modernize every aspect of mainframe software delivery, the inclusion of INNOVATION's talent, expertise, and leading backup and data protection solutions is a natural extension to our company's culture and portfolio of leading mainframe software," said Compuware CEO Chris O'Malley. "Like Compuware, INNOVATION has a rich heritage of innovation that empowers customers to leverage their mainframes with ease and effectiveness. With the importance of data and compliance mandates growing, our customers will now have access to a full set of proven solutions already in use by hundreds of large enterprises worldwide."

"Compuware is the perfect home for INNOVATION's products and customers," said INNOVATION's CEO and Founder Anthony Mazzone. "Compuware has demonstrated a unique understanding of the new challenges mainframe owners face and I believe that this acquisition will best serve the needs of the mainframe storage management worldwide customer base."

Compuware Corporation

Compuware empowers the world's largest companies to excel in the digital economy by taking full advantage of their mainframe investments. We do this by delivering innovative software that enables IT professionals with mainstream skills to develop, deliver and support mainframe applications with ease and agility. Our modernized solutions uniquely automate mainframe work, integrate into a cross-platform DevOps toolchain and measure software delivery quality, velocity and efficiency. Learn more at compuware.com.

