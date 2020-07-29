Compuware Named to Fast Company's Second Annual List of the Top 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

Compuware, a BMC Company, Joins Google, Dell, Diageo, Alibaba, Etsy, Nestle and Many Others

DETROIT, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company today announced its second annual "Best Workplaces for Innovators" list, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Compuware Corporation, a BMC company and the leading provider of software for mainframe DevOps, came in at #56 for its success in empowering employees, improving business processes and creating new products.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2020 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 900 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies—an increase from last year's list of 50. The 2020 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside of the U.S.

"Growth companies are fueled by a relentless obsession with improving customer satisfaction, employee engagement and long-term cash flow. Compuware is a 45-year-old mainframe software company reborn for the Digital Age and blessed with always beautifully, wonderfully dissatisfied customers that inspire us to invent on their behalf each and every day," said Chris O'Malley, CEO of Compuware. "Compuware also fosters a culture where all employees are encouraged to develop and introduce ideas, regardless of their role and responsibility—an atmosphere that resulted in one of our breakthrough products.

"We assemble teams with different backgrounds, experience levels and skill sets, and facilitate the transfer of critical knowledge by pairing senior developers with decades of experience with next-gen developers," continued O'Malley. "Our next-gen development team is passionate, explorative, disciplined and courageous. By accepting mainframe challenges as opportunities to trailblaze innovation, our developers ultimately help customers become autonomous digital enterprises and meet their most pressing demands."

"As much of the world recovers from health, economic and social crises, we need innovation more than ever," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This new list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators celebrates organizations that have fostered innovative thinking by investing in technology, research and development, and their employees."

To see the complete list, go to: www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2020

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2020) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 4, 2020. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

