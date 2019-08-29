CompWest Insurance Completes Third Phase of 2019 Workers' Comp Class Expansion

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CompWest Insurance, a member of AF Group, continued its expansion in California and the West, completing the third phase of its class expansion with a focus on 18 new manufacturing class codes. In total, the company has added more than 50 new classifications in 2019 that broaden its workers' compensation appetite in construction, manufacturing and several other areas.

"We continue to see a strong demand for our comprehensive array of workers' compensation solutions," said Gene Simpson, vice president of Underwriting and Marketing at CompWest. "This year's expansion will help us continue to grow in the months and years ahead. We have best-in-class products and industry-leading expertise. We also have a strong network of agents in California and throughout the West and we believe we've increased our value to them by offering a much broader appetite."

CompWest's current class expansion marks the sixth consecutive year its appetite has expanded, which has broadened the company's ability to write new business and introduces new opportunities for agents to expand their book of business with new and existing clients.

CompWest specializes in workers' compensation insurance, servicing accounts up to $1.5 million in annual premium in California and select Western states with consistent risk evaluation and pricing.

CompWest's appetite focuses on mid-size businesses in healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, professional services, construction, retail and wholesale services. Dedicated Loss Control consultants help implement customized loss prevention strategies, and CompWest's Workers' Compensation with Care® and Keep at Work® strategies provide assistance to injured workers throughout the entire claims process.

About CompWest

CompWest Insurance Company is a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

