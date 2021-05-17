CompWest Insurance Names Ibraheem Mohammed Regional Manager Business Development

"We are thrilled to welcome Ibraheem to this important role," said Gene Simpson, vice president of Business Development and Operations for CompWest. "He brings more than eight years of strong underwriting expertise, valuable knowledge of the California marketplace and experience with many of our agent partners in the region."

Prior to joining CompWest, Mohammed was a senior underwriter with The Hartford in Walnut Creek, Calif. and held several underwriting positions with the ICW Group in Pleasanton, Calif. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Accounting from San Francisco State University.

Over the past several years, CompWest has continued its expansion in California and the West, showing continued growth in 2020 despite the myriad of challenges the insurance market faced, with more growth expected through 2021 and beyond.

CompWest specializes in workers' compensation insurance, servicing accounts in California and select Western states with consistent risk evaluation and pricing. CompWest's appetite focuses on businesses in healthcare, social services, hospitality, manufacturing, professional services, construction, retail and wholesale services. Dedicated loss control consultants help implement customized loss prevention strategies, and CompWest's Workers' Compensation with Care® and Keep at Work strategies provide assistance to injured workers throughout the entire claims process.

About CompWest

CompWest Insurance Company is a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

