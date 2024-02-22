CompWest names ALKEME Insurance its Agency of the Year

AF Group

22 Feb, 2024

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CompWest has awarded ALKEME Insurance the honor of Agency of the Year for strong premium performance, new business growth, retention and more during 2023.

"We are excited to recognize ALKEME Insurance as CompWest's Agency of the Year for their outstanding business performance and their incredible partnership," said Mike Valiante, senior vice president of Small Commercial Market, AF Group. "In addition to being a trusted advisor and resource, the team has built rock solid relationships across all departments. They are willing to work hand in hand to make customer service a top priority, and I look forward to everything we can accomplish together this year."

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a top agency by such an esteemed industry provider such as CompWest," said Curtis Barton, CEO, ALKEME. "This achievement is a testament to the shared vision and commitment of our people, our culture and our clients to change the insurance industry for the better."

About ALKEME
ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 40 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 35 locations in 16 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 40 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an everchanging insurance landscape. Visit alkemeins.com for more information.

About CompWest
CompWest is a dynamic provider of workers' compensation, offering leading strategies and innovative insurance solutions to employers in California and select Western states. CompWest is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

