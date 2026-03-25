CompWest names Petra Risk Solutions its Agency of the Year

LANSING, Mich., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CompWest Insurance Company has named Petra Risk Solutions as Agency of the Year for strong premium performance, new business growth, retention and more during 2025.

"We are excited to recognize Petra Risk Solutions as CompWest's Agency of the Year," said Mike Valiante, president of Commercial Markets, AF Group. "They've been an exceptional partner, with consistent performance, dedication to our shared customers and collaboration at all levels. I'm looking forward to growing together in the year ahead."

CompWest (PRNewsfoto/CompWest Insurance Company)

"We are incredibly proud to be named CompWest's Agency of the Year," said Chris Jensen, president, Petra Risk Solutions. "This award belongs to our team — their expertise and relentless advocacy for our hospitality clients is what drives results, and we are grateful to have a carrier partner in CompWest who recognizes that commitment."

About Petra Risk Solutions

Petra Risk Solutions is a leading independent insurance brokerage specializing in risk management solutions for the hospitality industry. With deep expertise in commercial property, general liability, workers' compensation and umbrella coverage, Petra has served hotel owners and operators across the country for over 35 years.

About CompWest

CompWest is a dynamic provider of workers' compensation, offering leading strategies and innovative insurance solutions to employers in California and select Western states. CompWest is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

Contact:

Marissa Sura

(517) 896-3707

[email protected]

AFGroup.com

SOURCE CompWest Insurance