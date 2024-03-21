CompWest Names President's Club Winners

LANSING, Mich., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CompWest is proud to recognize this year's President's Club Award honorees, representing high-performing agent partners in California. Recipients of the award exhibited outstanding results in premium, cumulative loss ratio and premium retention in 2023.

"CompWest congratulates our President's Club winners on their outstanding achievement," said Mike Valiante, senior vice president of Small Commercial Market, AF Group. "This award recognizes the hard work of their teams along with the trust, partnerships and meaningful relationships we see every day between our mutual customers. We look forward to another great year working together."

The President's Club Award winners are:

  • Alkeme Insurance Services Inc.
  • Burnham WGB Insurance Solutions
  • Rancho Mesa Insurance Services Inc.

About CompWest

CompWest is a dynamic provider of workers' compensation, offering leading strategies and innovative insurance solutions to employers in California and select Western states. CompWest is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

