CompWest Promotes Dave McGowan to Managing Director of Claims

"Over the last decade, Dave has been a great asset to CompWest," said Al Gileczek, president of CompWest and Accident Fund. "His experience and leadership has helped the company grow in a very challenging market. We are excited to have him guiding our future claims initiatives in the western U.S. and working with Gene Simpson, vice president of Underwriting and Marketing, and the rest of our local leadership team as we continue to expand our footprint in the region."

McGowan holds a bachelor's degree from University of California at Irvine. He earned his Certified Authority in Workers' Compensation (CAWC) designation and also has Workers' Compensation Claims Administrator (WCCA), Workers' Compensation Claims Professional (WCCP) and California Self- Insurance Administrator designations.

About CompWest

CompWest is the marketing name for CompWest Insurance Company, a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

