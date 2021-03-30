CompWest Recognizes Pacific Interstate Insurance Brokers as 2020 Agency of the Year

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompWest Insurance Company is proud to recognize Pacific Interstate Insurance Brokers (PIIB) as its 2020 Agency of the Year.

"Our entire CompWest team has developed a great partnership with Tiffany Bertolini and the PIIB team," said Steve Cooper, president of AF Group's Workers' Compensation Division. "Like CompWest, PIIB is clearly committed to its customers. They regularly offer ongoing feedback and valued insight into the individual needs of their clients and we are proud to work with them in offering world-class workers' compensation products and services that meet those needs. We look forward to a strong partnership for many years to come."

"We are honored and thrilled to be named CompWest Agency of the Year," said Tiffany Bertolini, president of PIIB. "Our success is only made possible by partnering with outstanding carriers like CompWest. We partnered three short years ago, and to be named Agency of the Year in 2020, of all years, is a testament to our partnership and CompWest's commitment to our organization. We look forward to a long-term, successful partnership."

CompWest specializes in workers' compensation insurance, servicing accounts in California and select Western states with consistent risk evaluation and pricing. CompWest's appetite focuses on mid-size businesses in healthcare, social services, hospitality, manufacturing, professional services, construction, retail and wholesale services. Dedicated loss control consultants help implement customized loss prevention strategies, and CompWest's Workers' Compensation with Care® and Keep at Work strategies provide assistance to injured workers throughout the entire claims process.

CompWest Insurance Company is a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

