Compyl Launches Compyl Connect Partner Network, Announces Channel Leadership Appointment

New Partner Network Offers Comprehensive GRC Solutions

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compyl, the modern integrated GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) platform, today announced the launch of the Compyl Connect Partner Network, its global channel partner initiative, and the appointment of BJ Ferguson as Head of Global Channel Sales.

"As organizations aim to optimize their GRC processes, the demand for compliance and risk management expertise, combined with advanced GRC technology, is growing," said Stas Bojoukha, Co-Founder and CEO of Compyl. "Businesses of all sizes need solutions that unify GRC functions, automate tasks to save time, and provide clear insights. The Compyl Connect Partner Network integrates cutting-edge GRC technology with top solution providers, making essential compliance and risk management resources accessible to all. With extensive experience in SaaS and cybersecurity, BJ understands market dynamics and the importance of offering significant opportunities for channel partners to deliver effective solutions to their customers."

The Compyl Connect Partner Network includes Solution Providers, Systems Integrators, Managed Service offerings, and strategic technology Integration Partners. Qualifying associates benefit from a collaborative approach, attractive sales margins, and comprehensive support, including access to education, and marketing development funds. "Our new Compyl Connect Partner Network offers a straightforward path to doing business with Compyl," said Ferguson. "By combining industry-leading technology that our customers love with a strong partner community, we create a winning result for both our partners and their customers."

"Many organizations are attempting to manage GRC in-house with outdated processes that fail to address today's complex risk landscape," said Michael Skidmore, Global Alliance Program Manager from 360 Advanced. "The Compyl Connect Partner Network simplifies the management of GRC challenges by uniting an innovative network of partners to address the evolving needs of compliance and risk management."

Recent research by Deloitte , shows that only 38% of enterprise respondents have sufficient IT security staff dedicated to GRC deployment, with responsibility spread across IT operations (21%) and other business units (19%). This lack of defined ownership and inconsistent tool usage increases security risks, with 73% of businesses reporting unplanned downtime and disruptions due to mismanaged compliance processes.

"Enterprises must evaluate their critical security infrastructures that protect assets and customer information, especially in light of emerging threats," said Stas Bojoukha, Co-Founder and CEO of Compyl. "We invite partners to visit our partner page at https://compyl.com/compyl-connect-partner-network/ and email [email protected] for further details. We are committed to delivering an integrated GRC solution that helps organizations manage and optimize their GRC processes securely."

About Compyl

Compyl transforms businesses' security and compliance posture with its modern, integrated GRC platform. Since 2020, Compyl has been at the forefront of delivering a comprehensive GRC platform to a diverse range of industries. Our platform enables customers to streamline their security and compliance programs, solving complex challenges efficiently. By automating processes, Compyl reduces error-prone, redundant manual tasks and brings clarity to security programs of all sizes. To learn more about their solution, visit Compyl .

For more information on the Compyl Connect Partner Program, please contact BJ Ferguson at: [email protected] .

About 360 Advanced, Inc.

360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. To learn more about their services, visit 360 Advanced .

For more information on cybersecurity or compliance solutions, please contact Matt McNulty at: [email protected] .

