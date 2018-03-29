Comrise Inc. Expands their Cross Border Staffing Services into the U.S., China and Philippines

Of the company's recent success, Ling Sheng Chen, President of Comrise APAC said, "Expansion into the Philippines represents an important strategic investment Comrise made in the region. We leverage the local talent pool in Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Business Process Outsourcing to support our Cross Border Services initiatives. We are working tirelessly to position Comrise to be a major global talent solution provider in the region and are continuing our effort to grow our services and footprint globally."

Global President Sincia Liu added, "As intense as the global talent war is today, Comrise is in a unique position to help promote our client's brands and differentiators across the Pacific as well as to introduce them to local top talent who bring expertise and innovative ideas that can further fuel their growth overseas. On the candidate side we can offer a path for career growth that puts them on the international stage throughout the staffing bridge. This is made possible due to our depth of experience and understanding of business practices, culture, and the talent universe on both shores."

The success of this expansion into the Philippines was made possible through the growth of Comrise's existing clients, who themselves are pursuing business opportunities there. These clients look towards Comrise to help guide them in this market and others thanks to Comrise's strong local ties and cultural understanding. Comrise's executives and cross-border team are equipped with multicultural, multilingual and international business backgrounds.

About Comrise

Headquartered in the greater New York City area since 1984, Comrise is a staffing, consulting and enhanced search technology company. Comrise's clients consider us the bridge to first-rate talent for organizations that recognize the value of their workforce. With locations in the U.S., China, Hong Kong and the Philippines we help our clients with the goal of expanding business into other regions reach far and wide for both local and international resources.

