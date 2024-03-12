ROCKY RIVER, Ohio, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comsat Architects, a leading space communications company in Northeast Ohio, announces a new partnership with Ubotica Technologies, a pioneer in autonomous AI-powered satellite technology. Together, Comsat Architects and Ubotica will integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies into the combination of communication and Earth observation on small satellites in low Earth orbits to unlock the opportunity for Live Earth Intelligence.

Comsat Architects and Ubotica Technologies Join Forces to Bring AI to Space

Comsat Architects provides services in space communication analysis, advanced software, and aerospace technologies to civil and commercial sectors. They enable space communications in Earth and lunar environments for NASA and commercial ventures. They create and deliver full-stack applications for space data management, visualization, and analytics. Comsat Architects specializes in space connectivity for spacecraft in LEO orbit, and the infusion of AI/ML technologies into various aspects of data delivery.

One exciting area is combining Earth Observation with communications to unlock Live Earth Intelligence (continuously updated insights about Earth's changing conditions). Today, traditional Earth Observation faces a critical limitation: images are captured and sent to Earth, where processing can take days. Ubotica revolutionizes this process by integrating onboard image processing and AI inference intelligence directly on the satellite, unlocking real-time insights. Integrating this technology with communications means these insights reach users on Earth within seconds, enabling actionable decision-making. Comsat Architects will develop Ubotica's SPACE:AI onboard platform to develop autonomous communications networks and routing algorithms for constellations of small satellites.

"This strategic collaboration signifies a major milestone in harnessing the combined expertise of Comsat Architects and Ubotica to advance AI technologies in space systems," said Kul Bhasin, Ph.D., CEO of Comsat Architects. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Ubotica, exploring AI applications as we engage in the commercial space economy." Comsat Architects and Ubotica plan to explore cloud detection technology on satellite image data. Sample use cases of this technology include situational awareness, early detection, and Earth system monitoring.

"We are delighted to work with Comsat Architects," said Fintan Buckley, CEO of Ubotica. "AI has the power to transform life on Earth. Our work with Comsat Architects brings this transformation to space, revolutionizing how we observe and interact with our planet."

"This alliance represents a shared commitment to advancing the space industry by bringing edge-computing to the evolving landscape of space exploration and national security," said Aaron Rood, Sr. Director – Business Development of Ubotica Technologies, Inc. "The opportunity to partner with Comsat Architects will set the stage for AI technology in small satellite constellations."

About Comsat Architects

www.comsat-architects.com

Comsat Architects, a subsidiary of Blue Cranium, LLC, was founded in 2014 in Rocky River, Ohio, USA. Our vision is to enhance communications connectivity between Earth and space for near-Earth and lunar missions by providing innovative solutions in software development, data analytics, and space communications design and analysis. We are designing CubeSat to integrate AI with efficient space communications.

About Ubotica Technologies

https://ubotica.com/

Founded in 2017, Ubotica Technologies provides smarts for smart satellites. Our products and services are used by global space industry partners to deliver real-time insights directly to users. Ubotica is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a team of AI Engineers based in DCU Alpha, and has a team of Computer Vision Engineers in Spain and Canada, and a team of space Systems Experts in the Netherlands based in the Aerospace Innovation Hub at the TU Delft Campus. The founders of the company have deep expertise in the advanced technology sector globally and have developed innovative technology, successfully brought complex products to market and delivered high value exits including Parthus Technologies, GloNav and most recently Movidius.

