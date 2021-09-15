Comscore Advances New Personification Methodology Development to Deliver State-of-the-Art Co-Viewing Measurement

RESTON, Va., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced it has invented the next generation of personification methodology created to bring person-level measurement to its video products. This improved methodology aligns with our long-time strategy to leverage data at scale and is paving the way for continued and expanded reporting on person-level behavior based on Comscore's world-class household-level information. Comscore will be working with its buy-side and sell-side clients to iterate the innovation and build a true partnership with its client base.

This personification methodology is a process that estimates which person or persons in a household are viewing a given unit of content. Comscore's new approach will take full advantage of its massive and passive viewership behavior, thereby mitigating the small sample size and panel bias that is inherent in the current third-party framework. The result will be consistent reporting of person-level viewership estimates in a superior method at granular levels in multiple contexts.

"I am very proud to announce this measurement innovation, as it represents another major step in Comscore's independence from third-party legacy solutions that are failing and more directly aligns with our cross-platform vision," said David Algranati, Chief Product Officer, Comscore. "Our Analytics and Innovation teams have been conducting R&D on potential solutions for a new and improved personification method for several years. Comscore's personification will be a proprietary blend of data sources that will evolve alongside other methodology components, adhering to our principle of using the best-in-class data assets for each segment of the media landscape."

Comscore's personification solution will be developed and deployed over time to complement the advantages of household advanced audiences enhanced impression-level reporting for our products and analyses.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws, including, without limitation, our expectations, plans and opinions regarding methodology development, product innovation and enhancement, client needs and evolving industry trends. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in our business or methodology, changes or delays in product development, client acceptance, external market conditions, evolving privacy and regulatory standards, and our ability to achieve our expected strategic and operational plans. For additional discussion of risk factors, please refer to our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings that we make from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. We do not intend or undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

