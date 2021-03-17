Comscore and CoxReps Announce Local Television Measurement Renewal

RESTON, Va., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a renewed agreement to provide CoxReps, a leading television representative company for local broadcast television stations, with full-service ratings and impressions information for all local TV markets, including Comscore's Advanced Automotive Demographics segments.

"CoxReps is very pleased to renew our longstanding partnership with Comscore Local," said Ann Hailer, COO, CoxReps. "The reliable and thorough audience information that Comscore provides gives our sellers the data they need to showcase the value and relevance of our stations' audiences in compelling and meaningful ways."

"CoxReps has been a terrific partner of Comscore's for many years, and we are very excited to renew and extend our commitment to each other," said Steve Walsh, Executive Vice President, Local Markets, Comscore. "Comscore's local measurement service provides CoxReps and all of Comscore's clients with the industry-leading audience insights necessary to drive their businesses successfully in a rapidly evolving TV landscape, helping to compellingly demonstrate the importance of Local Television in national advertisers' marketing mix."

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in instrumenting change in television measurement by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to evaluate based on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

