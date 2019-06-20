Comscore and DISH Media Surpass 100 DISH and Sling TV Cross-Platform Addressable Ad Campaigns

RESTON, Va., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, announced today that DISH Media has completed more than 100 addressable advertising campaigns across DISH and Sling TV platforms, using Comscore as currency. Comscore first partnered with DISH in January 2018 as one of the first third-party companies to offer services that measure addressable television impressions across all platforms, including OTT. DISH was one of the first platforms to launch national addressable advertising in 2012. Sling TV is the largest virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD) in the industry, with 2.4 million customers.

"Over the last year, DISH Media has emerged as a stand-out leader in offering scalable advanced advertising solutions in both linear and OTT," said Scott Worthem, senior vice president of strategic partnerships at Comscore. "Comscore is proud to have played a strategic part in helping DISH and Sling TV achieve tremendous success in the addressable space. We are excited to be working with DISH Media to continue innovating in addressable advertising."

"Comscore and DISH Media have worked together to lead the industry in making major strides in reliable third-party measurement, one of the cornerstones of addressable advertising," shared Kevin Arrix, senior vice president of DISH Media. "Hitting 100 cross-platform campaigns using Comscore's measurement is an important milestone in this evolving industry."

Comscore has been an addressable measurement partner of DISH Media since DISH launched national addressable advertising in 2012. Since January 2018, Comscore has measured cross-platform addressable impressions across OTT, mobile, desktop, and traditional TV for both DISH and Sling TV. Additionally, DISH Media subscribed to Comscore's core campaign measurement solution, which offers advertisers insight into ad and audience delivery and allows Sling TV to offer brands complete coverage of its inventory with independent third-party verification.

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. Learn more about Comscore click here.

DISH Media provides advertisers with intelligent solutions to efficiently maximize exposure to desired audiences across DISH and Sling TV. Through innovative platforms like addressable and programmatic, viewer measurement tools and access to custom audiences on DISH and Sling TV, advertisers employ strategically positioned, demographically targeted buys that enhance their national media campaigns. Visit www.dishmediasales.com.

