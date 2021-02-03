Comscore and Ipsos Join Forces for Audience Measurement in Mexico

RESTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a new agreement with Ipsos to begin delivering enhanced measurement solutions for the Mexican market. With a deep understanding of the local audience and with strong track records for creating solutions tailored to the needs of specific regions, the companies are now jointly poised to define the future of cross-media measurement in Mexico.

The collaboration comes as publishers, brands and agencies across the world are increasingly asking for new solutions to better capture a complete and unduplicated understanding of audience behavior. Shifts in media consumption have been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and thus consistency in measurement has never been more critical.

To help deliver on that need, Comscore and Ipsos plan to offer daily information, which can be examined individually at any time and place. More than five thousand variables will allow us to understand in depth the behaviors of consumers on television, smartphones and tablets, among other screens, and obtain categories based on interests (sports, food, technology, finances, etc.), going well beyond age and gender demographics. This superior audience intelligence is powered by Comscore's advanced audiences.

Comscore has been developing audience measurement solutions in Mexico for the past five years and continues to focus on developing innovative solutions that meet the need of individual markets and regions. The Ipsos partnership follows on from last year's European expansion of cross-measurement capabilities, with CTV data offered to select markets.

"Mexico represents a strategic market for Comscore as we continue to grow our global footprint and leadership in cross-platform measurement, and we are excited to unlock even more potential through our collaboration with Ipsos," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore.

For his part, Jorge Vargas, CEO of Ipsos in Mexico, celebrated "the convergence between two brands strongly established in the country in a scenario of permanent changes." In this regard, he stressed: "With a great knowledge of the Mexican market, its challenges and opportunities, we will join forces to measure audiences with a people-centered vision."

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About Ipsos in Mexico

Ipsos is the third largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people. Our research professionals, analysts, and scientists have developed unique multi-specialty capabilities that provide powerful insights into the actions, opinions, and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, clients, or employees. We serve more than 5000 clients around the world with 75 business solutions.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 index and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS: FP www.ipsos.com

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

