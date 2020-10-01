Comscore and LiveRamp Unveil Next Generation of Outcome-Based Measurement with Launch of Enhanced Data Plus Math Offering

RESTON, Va., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, and LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data connectivity platform, today unveiled the latest version of LiveRamp's TV measurement solution, Data Plus Math powered by Comscore. This reimagined offering sets a new standard in outcome-based measurement. For the first time, marketers can leverage Comscore's trusted TV and digital ad exposure data with LiveRamp's unrivaled identity and data connectivity solutions in one, integrated platform.

Data Plus Math's deepened capabilities mark the first breakthrough product innovation created under the companies' expanded strategic partnership, announced earlier this year. By integrating Data Plus Math with Comscore's TV and digital ad exposure data, brands seeking a competitive advantage will now benefit from the ability to measure the holistic impact of their cross-screen video investments in driving business outcomes. Marketers will also be enabled to draw meaningful insights and take action, such as extending the reach of their linear audience by leveraging Comscore activation segments on digital, mobile and connected TV devices through LiveRamp Addressable TV Solutions that are directly integrated to cable, satellite, and OTT platforms.

"We're excited to launch the enhanced Data Plus Math offering, as it marks a critical milestone in fulfilling our joint mission to provide better accountability for marketers, better monetization for the sell side, and deliver more relevant customer experiences," said Chris Wilson, Chief Commercial Officer, Comscore.

"Data, and the ability to measure the value being delivered against that data, is the key to reaching audiences across all the screens and platforms where they are consuming content," added John Hoctor, general manager, LiveRamp TV. "At the rate consumer media consumption is expanding and fragmenting, TV data must be actionable across the ecosystem. This partnership bridges the known with the new - changing the game for outcome-based measurement and delivers on this promise at scale."

The enhanced Data Plus Math solution leverages unduplicated ad exposure information from more than 28 million ACR and set-top box enabled TVs across more than 17 million households (normalized via Comscore's patent pending process). This information is connected to millions of cross-screen ad exposures and online and offline transaction events via LiveRamp solutions. This allows for cross-screen ad exposure measurement and the delivery of unified measurement attribution.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp provides the identity platform leveraged by brands and their partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. Powered by its core capabilities in data accessibility, identity, connectivity, and data stewardship, LiveRamp makes it easy to connect the world's data, people and applications. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

