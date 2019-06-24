Comscore and MediaScience Announce Strategic Partnership for Industry Thought Leadership Studies on Cross-Platform Advertising

RESTON, Va., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, a trusted currency for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, and MediaScience, a global leader in scientific, lab-based measurement of consumer interaction with media and advertising, are joining forces to provide deeper insights into how advertising works in the digital era. Through this partnership, Comscore and MediaScience will produce research that addresses how and why cross-platform advertising works, and provide measurement of audience size, behavior, engagement and effect.

Comscore and MediaScience will leverage their proprietary capabilities to provide innovative client solutions and a series of industry thought leadership studies to broadly and effectively answer questions around cross-platform advertising and measurement that are challenging the media industry today. Comscore's work in this area continues to support its position as the trusted industry voice on emerging cross-platform behavioral solutions, measurement issues, and advertising best practices.

In particular, Comscore and MediaScience will work together on:

Developing thought leadership about how advertising works across different platforms

Creating client-specific solutions, including cross-platform and brand integration research

Innovating the measurement of in-room attention and engagement for OTT advertising

"Comscore is extremely excited to be working closely with MediaScience on these innovative studies to establish critical benchmarks of cross-platform success," said Jeff Boehme, senior vice president of TV and cross-platform research at Comscore. "Comscore's massive scale of passively-collected audience consumer metrics combined with MediaScience's global expertise in biometric and neuroscience applications will provide programmers, publishers and advertisers key learnings to enhance their businesses."

"MediaScience is looking forward to collaborating with Comscore for this initiative, by bringing best-in-class measures that address both the 'what' and the 'why' across platforms," said Duane Varan, CEO of MediaScience. "This brings both breadth and depth to the field in unique ways which we believe will see exciting breakthroughs in better understanding the cross-platform landscape."

Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

MediaScience is a global pioneer in new lab-based research. Using traditional, biometric and neuroscience tools, these lab environments are built to conduct precise scientific studies with a wide range of measures associated with understanding the conscious and emotional dimensions of media and advertising encounters. MediaScience operates three state-of-the-art lab facilities in Austin, Chicago and New York.

