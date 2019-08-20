Comscore and PlaceIQ Launch New Solution to Link TV and Digital Campaigns to Moviegoing Behaviors

RESTON, Va., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, announced today the addition of a new offering within its suite of Marketing Impact solutions, Movie Lift. Developed in partnership with PlaceIQ – the company building a new model of consumer behavior with location data and insights – this solution helps media buyers and sellers better attribute the impact of TV, desktop and mobile marketing campaigns on driving consumers to the movies.

The launch of Movie Lift expands Comscore's existing suite of Marketing Impact solutions, which helps marketers and media companies attribute the impact of advertising on various key performance indicators, such as branding lifts and purchasing behaviors.

Movie Lift also represents the first time that Comscore has incorporated its movies data into its Marketing Impact suite, as this new solution combines Comscore's expansive movies, TV and digital data footprint with PlaceIQ's theatre location intelligence to help clients understand which creatives, media placements, and media partners are most effective in driving audiences to the movies.

"Movie Lift addresses a consistent need we've heard from marketers: by understanding and best addressing moviegoing audiences' visitation to theaters, they can maximize the impact of their significant investments," said Nadya Kohl, EVP Business Development and Marketing at PlaceIQ. "PlaceIQ is proud to have collaborated in the development of this product, and further expand our strong and long-standing partnership with Comscore."

This new joint solution expands on Comscore's existing relationship with PlaceIQ, which dates back to 2014. In 2017, the two companies launched a similar solution that helps clients quantify the impact of TV and digital advertising on retail store visits.

"We continue to hear from clients and the industry at large that outcome-based measurement is a key component of holistic campaign analysis," said David Algranati, chief product officer at Comscore. "We are thrilled to partner with PlaceIQ to help our clients and partners better understand and evaluate the impact of advertising on moviegoing behaviors."

