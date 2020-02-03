Comscore and REVOLT Media and TV Announce a Multi-Year Renewal for its Partnership for Digital Measurement

RESTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, and REVOLT Media and TV, a music-oriented digital cable content provider owned by Sean "Diddy" Combs, announced a multi-year renewal for the use of Comscore's Digital audience measurement for REVOLT's audience across desktop and mobile.

The agreement continues a longstanding partnership between the two companies. REVOLT utilizes Comscore digital data to understand the size and demographics of their digital audience, and benchmark against competitors.

"REVOLT'S continued partnership with Comscore further reiterates the importance of our collective growth and measurement in the digital space," said Roma Khanna, CEO of REVOLT Media and TV.

"The granularity of Comscore's digital data allows our team to demonstrate the power and influence of the Gen Hip Hop audience that REVOLT uniquely attracts. The partnerships we forge with leading brands are steeped in data driven results that support our innovative and deeply integrated marketing campaigns," said Michel Roche, EVP, Sales & Partnerships.

"Comscore is honored to retain REVOLT as a long-term partner harnessing our digital data solutions. REVOLT has a unique position in the market and we are excited to continue to help them understand and monetize their audience," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

About REVOLT Media & TV

REVOLT is unapologetically Hip Hop, leading and living Hip Hop culture. REVOLT is the voice of the culture across platforms, engaging a Gen Hip Hop audience on REVOLT.tv, across social, TV and live events, through original and live content. Attracting over 50 million young people, REVOLT is accessible 24/7 on digital, TV and on demand. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs, REVOLT launched in broadcast in October 2013 and is available on AT&T platforms, Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, Verizon FiOS, CenturyLink, Altice/Suddenlink, Frontier Communications, Comporium and Cincinnati Bell, Atlantic Broadband, Hotwire, as well as OTT platforms DIRECTV Now, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Philo TV. REVOLT is also available internationally in the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Barbados, Nevis, Anguilla, Monserrat, Bermuda, Aruba, St. Maarten's, Trinidad and the U.S.V.I. Check local listings at https://revolt.tv/listings .

