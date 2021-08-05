Comscore and Verisk's Commerce Signals Expand Cookieless Audience Engagement for Advertisers

RESTON, Va., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, and Commerce Signals, a Verisk business and a leading provider of omnichannel payment data for marketers, today announced an agreement to begin developing next-generation contextual audiences for ad targeting across digital, mobile, and CTV ad inventory. The collaboration will serve to deliver privacy-safe consumer engagement tailored for the retail industry.

The collaboration will pair Commerce Signal's advanced payment data analytics with Comscore's Predictive Audiences contextual targeting solution to create innovative audiences not available elsewhere. For example, by combining Commerce Signal's retailer shopper data that can differentiate in-store vs. online purchases with Comscore's media consumption information, advertisers will be able to better reach audiences such as online grocery shoppers or Quick Service Restaurant patrons who may not be as engaged with linear television and therefore are unlikely to have seen brand messages there. With Predictive Audiences, brands can continue engaging with audiences across TV viewership, Over the Top (OTT) consumption, and consumer behaviors – all in a cookie-free environment. Comscore's Predictive Audiences is the only solution that provides a crosswalk between audience targets and privacy-friendly contextual signals to enable advertisers to engage audiences now with Commerce Signals' granular purchase data.

Commerce Signals has a permissioned, anonymized view of credit and debit card spending behavior from 40 million U.S. households. The data includes everywhere cards are used from retail and online purchases to streaming and ride sharing.

"In a rapidly-evolving media and regulatory environment, brands need to ensure they are embracing a privacy-first mindset while engaging with their target audience," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "Our collaboration with Commerce Signals will expand Comscore's privacy-friendly audience engagement to a vast new audience and give both companies an advantage, as we will be able to leverage our correlated and complementary consumer information. We are confident this will result in better business outcomes for our mutual customers."

"We are excited to launch these cookie-free audiences with Comscore," said Andy Mantis, Commerce Signals President. "The combination of our purchase data with Comscore's context data enables marketers to target individual brand or category buyers in an increasingly efficient, effective and future-proof way."

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About Commerce Signals

Commerce Signals, a Verisk Financial business, is a leading source of credit and debit card data for marketers. With a permissioned and anonymized view of consumer credit and debit card spending behavior, Commerce Signals' powerful insights, accurate audiences and closed loop measurement help eliminate waste and boost marketing ROI. Its solutions are used by some of the largest retailers, direct to consumer and AdTech companies in the country.

