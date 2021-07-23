Comscore Announces Executive Departure

RESTON, Va., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Greg Fink, will be leaving the company to pursue new interests. Mr. Fink, who joined Comscore in 2017, will depart at the end of August 2021. Comscore has retained a leading executive search firm to identify a new chief financial officer to join the executive leadership team, and Mr. Fink has agreed to provide support during the search process to ensure an orderly transition.

"I thank Greg for his many contributions toward helping set the company on a course for success," said Bill Livek, Comscore Chief Executive Officer. "He has built a strong team, which I am confident will carry on the foundational work that enables us to continue our evolution to provide the best modern measurement services for the future of media."

"Over the last four years, we have developed a strong finance team, rebuilt our processes, implemented a new ERP, and refinanced our balance sheet. I'm proud of the work we have done, and grateful for the opportunity to work with this team," said Mr. Fink.

