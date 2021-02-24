Comscore Announces New Agreement with DECAL for Premium Video Measurement

RESTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced an agreement to provide DECAL, a newly-launched home entertainment distribution company, with Comscore's industry-leading census-level video-on-demand (VOD) measurement.

The multi-year agreement, timed to DECAL's digital release of Bleecker Street's Supernova following its theatrical release last month, provides DECAL with Comscore OnDemand Essentials®, Comscore's currency measurement service for VOD, to enable DECAL to better understand the consumption of their theatrical video-on-demand titles. This is particularly relevant during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as Comscore's research has found significant increases in video-on-demand transactions .

"Comscore's OnDemand platform will be an essential tool used to help inform DECAL in its ongoing methods to improve and expand on the Home Entertainment window," said Sara Castillo, SVP of Marketing & Distribution, DECAL.

"It is more important than ever to have accurate and consistent audience measurement, and we are honored to be DECAL's currency provider from day one of their new venture," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "Our best-in-class premium video measurement will provide them with actionable, granular insights to drive business and revenue growth."

Comscore OnDemand Essentials® provides precise, census-level measurement of video-on-demand programming. Leveraging VOD consumption from more than 105 million TV screens and nearly every multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) across the U.S., OnDemand Essentials offers a level of granularity and stability absent from other VOD measurement services, which enables more timely and accurate programming and marketing decisions.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

